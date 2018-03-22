13 Times Reese Witherspoon Looked Just Like Her Kids

The saying may go "like mother, like daughter," but in Reese Witherspoon's case, it should really go "like mother, like daughter and sons."

Witherspoon—who turns 42 today—and her three kids (Ava, Deacon, and Tennessee) are practically doppelgängers. Her three mini-mes all bear a shocking resemblance to each other and every time we see them together, we can't help but notice.

The resemblance is so uncanny that we've rounded up some of our favorite family twinning moments that will leave you wondering if Witherspoon outright cloned herself.

Be warned, though. You might do a double-take or two.