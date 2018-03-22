13 Times Reese Witherspoon Looked Just Like Her Kids

Taylor Hill/WireImage
Alexandra Whittaker
Mar 22, 2018

The saying may go "like mother, like daughter," but in Reese Witherspoon's case, it should really go "like mother, like daughter and sons."

Witherspoon—who turns 42 today—and her three kids (Ava, Deacon, and Tennessee) are practically doppelgängers. Her three mini-mes all bear a shocking resemblance to each other and every time we see them together, we can't help but notice.

RELATED VIDEO: Instagram Moments Where Reese Witherspoon & Ava Phillippe Looked Like Twins

The resemblance is so uncanny that we've rounded up some of our favorite family twinning moments that will leave you wondering if Witherspoon outright cloned herself.

Be warned, though. You might do a double-take or two.

1 of 13 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Reese and Ava at a premiere

Ava Phillippe showed off a new bob at the European premiere of A Wrinkle in Time, looking even more like a young version of her mom.

2 of 13 reesewitherspoon/Instagram

The mother-daughter duo celebrates July 4

The resemblance was uncanny between Reese and Ava in this festive Fourth of July selfie.

3 of 13 TheImageDirect.com

Mother-Daughter Shopping Day

The dynamic duo hit the stores in Los Angeles in stylish outfits that they could totally swap with each other, should they feel so inclined. Ava wore a cozy oversize gray sweater with a turtleneck along with black shin-length leggings, white sneakers, and round shades. Reese donned a navy sweater and medium-wash jeans along with black and brown strappy slides and cat-eye sunglasses.

4 of 13 reesewitherspoon/Instagram

Reese and Her Kids on the Beach 

The adorable family looked relaxed and happy as they spent time with each other on a beach. While Ava's little brothers played in the background, she and Reese were full-on twinning for the camera.

5 of 13 reesewitherspoon/Instagram

Reese and Deacon Camping

The mother-son duo shares more than just their good looks. They went on a camping adventure together for a day full of water sports, wetsuits, and kayaking.

6 of 13 reesewitherspoon/Instagram

Reese, Ava, and Deacon at Reese's Birthday Party 

There's nothing like ringing in a birthday with your loved ones—just ask Reese. The actress celebrated her 41st birthday with her two oldest children, and we think her caption of #ProudMom just about covers it. 

7 of 13 reesewitherspoon/Instagram

Reese, Ava, Deacon, and Tennessee In a Family Photo

Just call them the fab four. In an adorable family photo that Reese released, the actress and her kids were all smiles as they goofed off together. 

8 of 13 reesewitherspoon/Instagram

Reese and Deacon Celebrate Red Nose Day 

Reese and her eldest son Deacon sported red noses, but this wasn't a Rudolph moment. This mother-son pair teamed up to spread awareness for Red Nose Day earlier this year, which aims to end child poverty both in the U.S. and worldwide. A great cause for a great family.  

9 of 13 Getty

Reese, Ava, and Deacon at the 29th American Cinematheque Awards

Even with bright pink hair, Ava is the spitting image of her mom. The trio attended the 29th American Cinematheque Awards in 2015, where Reese was honored with an award. 

10 of 13 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Reese and Ava in Spring Dresses

It's no secret that this mother-daughter duo could pass as sisters, but it looks like they have similar senses of style too. Win-win! 

11 of 13 Steve Granitz/Getty

Reese, Ava, and Deacon on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Even as youngsters, Ava and Deacon looked just like Reese. The family celebrated Reese getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

12 of 13 Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Reese and Ava at the Big Little Lies Premiere 

In this super supportive family, when there's a big event, it's a family affair. Ava came to the premiere of Big Little Lies and twinned with her mom in metallics while she was at it. 

13 of 13 Todd Williamson/Getty

The Whole Family at the Sing Premiere 

What better way to spend the holidays than with your whole family? Reese joined her husband Jim Toth and kids at the premiere of Sing in Los Angeles in December 2016, and the quick pic they got just proves that their family resemblance is nothing short of uncanny. 

