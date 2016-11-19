Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Are Too Cute on Mother-Daughter Outing

Their resemblance is undeniable! Reese Witherspoon and her 17-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, had a mother-daughter outing in Beverly Hills yesterday, and they looked remarkable similar in their cute fall outfits.

Ava, the oldest of Witherspoon's children, seemed quite happy to spend a day out with her mother, enjoying the nice California weather. The 40-year-old Wild actress wore a black turtleneck sweater with the sleeves rolled up and a red floral-print skirt from her Draper James line ($235; draperjames.com) that came down to her knees. Witherspoon completed the polished look with knee-high black boots, a black cross-body bag, and black sunglasses. Her signature blonde hair was styled loosely around her shoulders, and she tied the whole ensemble together with a red lip.

Her daughter, on the other hand, wore a form-fitting black top over black pants. The 17-year-old beauty sported brown knee-high boots and tan sunglasses with her outfit, and she, too, wore a bold red lip color—like mother, like daughter!

If you want to see just how much Ava looks like her mother, check out the throwback picture that Witherspoon shared on Instagram yesterday. In it, she's holding her dog, and the two are wearing matching sweaters.

Since yesterday I posted a photo of my dog and I matching, today I figured ... #FBF #Twinning 😂 A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Nov 18, 2016 at 3:37pm PST

