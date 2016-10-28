7 Times Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Were Actual Twins

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jane Asher
Oct 28, 2016 @ 11:00 am

The apple clearly doesn't fall too far from the tree.

Ava Phillppe is always supporting her mom, Reese Witherspoon, whether she's receiving her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star or being honored with the prestigious American Cinematheque Award, Ava has been by her side, which means, lucky for us, we've been able to watch her grow up over the years.

The 17-year-old daughter of Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe is growing up to be a seriously stunning young woman, and now more than ever, has us doing double takes whenever we see her thanks to her good genes and crazy-similar features to her mom. Don't get us wrong, we definitely see a lot of her dad in her (that nose!) but when it comes down to it, Ava is totally Reese. 

Scroll down below for some of Ava and Reese's best look-alike moments, from family vacations to red carpets, and everything in between. 

1 of 7 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

2010

Ava and her brother Deacon with their mom as she was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

Advertisement
2 of 7 reesewitherspoon/Instagram

2015

Ava can seriously rock any hair color, looking so cool in this blue style, posing with her look-alike mom before the premiere of 2015's Hot Pursuit

3 of 7 avaphillippe/Instagram

2015

In a photo posted to Instagram, Ava wished her mom a happy Mother's Day with the sweet message, "happy mother's day to the most wonderful woman in my life! you are everything great and more, and I am inspired, motivated, and loved by you everyday. I am so grateful to be a part of your life, and I love you so much :)"

Advertisement
4 of 7 reesewitherspoon/Instagram

2015

During a summer trip to Italty, Witherspoon clearly hooked it up for her teenage daughter with a dinner with Valentino Garavani himself. 

Advertisement
5 of 7 reesewitherspoon/Instagram

2015

While vacationing with her family in Italy, Witherspoon snapped this sweet photo with her daughter and mom, posting it to Instagram with the caption, "The best way to enjoy #gelato??? #ThreeGenerations."

Advertisement
6 of 7 Steve Granitz/WireImage

2015

It's official: this teen can rock pretty much any hair color, this time sporting rose gold tresses. She looked gorgeous and just like her mom at the 29th American Cinematheque Award, which Witherspoon was awarded with that night. Their eyes are even the same shade of blue!

Advertisement
7 of 7 reesewitherspoon/Instagram

2016

We love this adorable family photo from Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth's son Tennessee’s fourth birthday party. And how cool does Ava look in those double French braids and '90s choker, reminding us exactly of a 1990s era-Reese. 

