7 Times Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Were Actual Twins

The apple clearly doesn't fall too far from the tree.

Ava Phillppe is always supporting her mom, Reese Witherspoon, whether she's receiving her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star or being honored with the prestigious American Cinematheque Award, Ava has been by her side, which means, lucky for us, we've been able to watch her grow up over the years.

The 17-year-old daughter of Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe is growing up to be a seriously stunning young woman, and now more than ever, has us doing double takes whenever we see her thanks to her good genes and crazy-similar features to her mom. Don't get us wrong, we definitely see a lot of her dad in her (that nose!) but when it comes down to it, Ava is totally Reese.

Scroll down below for some of Ava and Reese's best look-alike moments, from family vacations to red carpets, and everything in between.