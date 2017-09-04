The Emotional Stages of Charlotte Finding Out She's Going To Be a Big Sister

Max Mumby/Indigo/GC Images

I am a younger sister and only know the wonders of being the baby. How did my sister react when she found out I was coming? In my version of what happened, she immediately made me meaningful "Welcome Home" cards and set aside some of her most favorite stuffed animals to gift me upon my arrival. The reality of the situation? Who knows.  For the past two years, Princess Charlotte has been the babiest of babies in the Royal Family (read: the world), and now there's going to be a third little munchkin stepping in. What will this mean? How will this feel? Will she have to share her Bonpoint clothes? Here, in good fun, we examine the emotional stages Charlotte has gone through upon learning of her new sibling-to-be.

Ruthie Friedlander
Sep 04, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
1 of 6 Chris Jackson/Getty

Stage 1

"Thanks so much. Yes, I'm really excited for mummy. Three's definitely not a crowd. I definitely didn't want this puppy instead of a brother or sister."

2 of 6 Chris Jackson/Getty

Stage 2

"Wait, so let me try to understand this. It's a third person. There's going to be another baby here. Does G know this? I just feel like maybe he should know..."

3 of 6 Chris Jackson/Getty

Stage 3

"Okay, I'm starting to understand, but if it's a girl, she's not getting any of my McQueen. None. Of. It."

4 of 6 Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Stage 4

"Wait is the entire thing a joke? Are they punking me? Ashton? ASHTON?"

5 of 6 Franziska Krug/Getty

Stage 5

"I'm not being a brat! I genuinely thought this was a joke! I also genuinely won't share my clothes, regardless of gender."

6 of 6 Max Mumby/Indigo/GC Images

Stage 6

"This kid doesn't know what he or she is in for."

