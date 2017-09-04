The Emotional Stages of Charlotte Finding Out She's Going To Be a Big Sister

I am a younger sister and only know the wonders of being the baby. How did my sister react when she found out I was coming? In my version of what happened, she immediately made me meaningful "Welcome Home" cards and set aside some of her most favorite stuffed animals to gift me upon my arrival. The reality of the situation? Who knows. For the past two years, Princess Charlotte has been the babiest of babies in the Royal Family (read: the world), and now there's going to be a third little munchkin stepping in. What will this mean? How will this feel? Will she have to share her Bonpoint clothes? Here, in good fun, we examine the emotional stages Charlotte has gone through upon learning of her new sibling-to-be.