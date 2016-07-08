Prince George Sits in a Helicopter with Kate Middleton for His First Royal Engagement—See the Cute Moments

Prince George is having the best Friday ever. The 2-year-old accompanied parents Kate Middleton and Prince William on his first official royal engagement this morning to check out the helicopters at the Royal International Air Tattoo in Gloucestershire, England. Every little boy's dream!

Although he seemed nervous at first, the pint-sized royal warmed up to the intimidating aircraft in time to join his parents inside the cockpit of one of them—adult-sized hearing protectors and all.

Middleton wore a familiar outfit for the occasion—an azure blue Stella McCartney dress with a navy, one-button Smythe jacket—accessorized with a pair of nude pumps and a thin headband to defend her hair against the wind. Beside her, little George looked too cute (per usual!) in a white polo, navy shorts and a pair of Start Rite shoes (above).

The Air Tattoo is the world's largest military air show, which featured 247 aircraft from 19 nations in 2015. This year's air show included special celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the RAF Air Cadets, of which Middleton was named an Honorary Air Commandant in December.

Perhaps William won't be the only pilot in the family for long! See more photos from the little royal's adventure below.

Prince George Accompanies Mom and Dad at the Royal International Air Tattoo

Prince George Gets a Lift from the Duchess of Cambridge

Prince George and the Duke of Cambridge Get Up Close to a Chopper

Prince George and the Duchess Peruse the Red Arrow Fleet

Prince George Points His Toes and Plugs His Ears

Prince George and Mom Are Awestruck by the Air Show

Prince George Wears a Retro (Circa 2014) Air Tattoo Sticker

Prince George Meets a Pilot

Prince George and Dad Inspect a Plane's Propeller

Prince George Reaches Out for His Mom's Embrace

Prince George Takes a Seat in a Helicopter

