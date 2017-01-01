Pink's Daughter Rocks Pink Hair as She Holds Her Baby Brother

Like mother, like daughter! Singer Pink gave birth to her second child—a boy named Jameson Moon—this week, and we can't help but fawn over her sweet Instagram pictures. In the latest 'gram, Pink's 5-year-old daughter Willow is holding her baby brother while rocking pastel pink hair!

The 37-year-old "Just Like Fire" singer and her husband, former motocross racer Carey Hart, welcomed baby Jameson on December 26. The couple is utterly smitten with their new bundle of joy, and it seems they aren't the only ones! Yesterday, Pink shared a New Year's Eve post that showed her pink-haired daughter gently holding her baby brother. Willow is smiling widely at the camera as she spends a little quality time with Jameson. Pink captioned the image with, "Happy New Year #newlove #newlife #newenergy #newhope #newday the harts thank you for your love and we send it back to you in spades."

Happy New Year 🎆 #newlove #newlife #newenergy #newhope #newday the harts thank you for your love ❤️ and we send it back to you in spades. A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 31, 2016 at 2:56pm PST

Hart shared another NYE pic with his daughter, and she's totally rocking her rose 'do—just like mom! She and her father are throwing up "rock on" signs in the snap, and he captioned the post with, "Bring on 2017!!!!!!! Everyone stay safe and don't do what I wouldn't do!!!!"

Bring on 2017!!!!!!! Everyone stay safe and don't do what I wouldn't do!!!! @foxracing 📷 Mama @pink #NoPantsNoProblem #WeAreGoingStreaking A photo posted by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Dec 31, 2016 at 3:59pm PST

