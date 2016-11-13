Pink Is Pregnant! See the Adorable Instagram Announcement

Here's a happy surprise: Yesterday, singer Pink announced on Instagram that she's expecting her second child, and the social media reveal was completely adorable.

The 37-year-old "Just Like Fire" singer has been married to former motocross racer Carey Hart since 2006, and the couple has a 5-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart. However, three is going to become four soon, as Pink revealed her impressive baby bump to her Instagram fans yesterday. In the image she shared, the songstress is wearing a flowing white dress with a long off-white cover up on top. She completed the outfit with a black top hat, fringe necklace, and stack of bangles.

Though her outfit in definitely on point, the focus of the picture is obviously Pink's new baby bump, which is being hugged by her daughter. Willow is wearing a matching outfit in the snap only styled with pink cowgirl boots. Pink captioned the image with an appropriate one-word statement: "Surprise!"

Pink and Hart are seriously cute parents—they get up to all sorts of adorable antics with Willow. Soon, they'll have a new bundle of joy to join in on their adventures. Congrats to the couple!

The adventures of Captain Willow A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Oct 10, 2016 at 10:56am PDT

TBT A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Oct 6, 2016 at 11:33am PDT