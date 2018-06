6 of 7 Matt Jones

Kristin and Dorothy Davis

ON KRISTIN'S SHYNESS



Dorothy: "When she was ten I encouraged her to go audition for a local community theater production of Snow White. We got there and she said, 'Mom, I don’t really want to do this.' And I said, 'Well, you have to do it this time. I will never make you come back. But we’re here now and you can do this.' So she auditioned. She won a part."



Kristin: "That's really funny. I remember you saying I had to go! But at least none of you thought, like, 'Oh hey, let's make her do sports.' That wouldn’t have gone over well."