Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Welcome a Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for Olivia Wilde and her funnyman fiancé Jason Sudeikis. The actress announced via Twitter last night that she has given birth to her first son. "Ladies and gentlemen, Otis Alexander Sudeikis has LEFT the building! (I'm the building)," Wilde tweeted from her personal account, sharing an adorable photo of herself with her new pride and joy.

Ever since last fall when we learned that Wilde was expecting, we haven't been able to take our eyes off Wilde's maternity style. From body-hugging dresses to slim-fit separates throughout her pregnancy, the glowing star always looked flawless throughout her pregnancy. Take a look at Wilde's most stylish maternity looks through these past 9 months–both on the red carpet and off.