Olivia Wilde Shows Off Her Baby Bump and Cooking Skills

In addition to having a bun in the oven, mom-to-be Olivia Wilde also has some eggs in the frying pan—literally. The 32-year-old actress and model, who is expecting her second child with fiancé Jason Sudeikis, showed off her baby bump on Instagram yesterday while she whipped up some breakfast in the kitchen.

In the adorable shot, Wilde is cracking eggs into a bowl while showing off her growing belly. She's wearing just a black bralette and pink bottoms. Her hair is pulled back into a messy bun, and she looks simply radiant without a hint of makeup. She appropriately captioned the imaged with an emoji of a chick hatching.

🐣 A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jul 16, 2016 at 9:52pm PDT

Wilde, who has been dating Sudeikis since 2011, has been showing off her amazing maternity style while she prepares for baby No. 2. She's been spotted out and about all summer, wearing everything from red carpet gowns to maxi dresses and converse.

Over Independence Day weekend, Wilde shared a shot of herself and her son at a baseball game, captioning the image, "Two people equally clueless about baseball." Athletic knowledge aside, Wilde looked amazing in a blue tank top and cute brown hat.

Two people equally clueless about baseball. #happybirthdayamerica A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jul 5, 2016 at 8:51am PDT

We get to watch Wilde rock maternity wear for a few more months, but then the real fun starts—cooing over her new baby!

