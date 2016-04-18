See Pregnant Olivia Wilde Channel Kim Kardashian in a Daring Maternity Look

Olivia Wilde is one stunning mom-to-be. The pregnant Vinyl star was glowing as she stepped out in New York City, covering her baby bump in a sheer black fringed dress topped with a leather jacket. As the sun set, Wilde headed down the street in coordinating shades and stilettos, later stopping by 1 OAK with her husband, Jason Sudeikis.

As they made their way out of the nightclub, the Mother's Day actor followed closely behind her in a gray suit, sweetly holding her hand. The 32-year-old expectant mama, who wore her hair parted down the middle in a sleek ponytail, seemed to channel one of Kim Kardashian's past pregnancy looks. During Kardashian's second pregnancy, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a black, sheer and lace Givenchy dress, with the lace portion showing off her growing baby bump. Kardashian also wore her hair parted down the middle, pulled back in a sleek ponytail.

Wilde announced her second pregnancy Monday with an adorable Instagram snap that showed her sitting with her 23-month-old son, Otis Alexander. Wilde palmed her baby bump in an unbuttoned white shirt as her son cradled his own belly with a smile. "Matching baby bumps," she captioned the aww-inducing black and white photo.

These three (soon to be four) give us total family—and style—goals.