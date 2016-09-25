Olivia Wilde Reveals Her Baby's Gender Over Twitter

Just hours after revealing that she and Jason Sudeikis are expecting a baby girl, mom-to-be Olivia Wilde was the picture of fall elegance walking the red carpet at the Global Citizen Festival in New York on Saturday.

The actress rang in the new season by opting to wear a black fitted long sleeve sheath dress embellished with orange and purple autumn leaves to the music festival. The knee-length number hugged the star's burgeoning baby bump and made it the central focus of her colorful look.

The 32-year-old beauty, who is already mom to two-year-old son Otis, kept the rest of her look clean and streamlined for the event. Chunky black rocker boots and a simple black watch finished off her red carpet ensemble, and the House star added a cat eye and pulled her brunette locks back into a topknot to put the focus on her glowing skin and cheekbones for days.

Earlier that day, Wilde had revealed that her son Otis will have a baby sister with a tweet criticizing presidential candidate Donald Trump.

As someone who is about to have a daughter, this hits me deep in my core. #NeverTrump https://t.co/BIG4J0mkM6 — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) September 24, 2016

"As someone who is about to have a daughter, this hits me deep in my core. #NeverTrump," she wrote alongside a short video clip from rival presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

We can't wait to meet the baby girl!