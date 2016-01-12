Relive Birthday Girl Naya Rivera's Cutest New-Mom Moments

2015 was extra Glee-ful for birthday girl Naya Rivera, who welcomed her son, Josey, with husband Ryan Dorsey on Sept. 17. This People celebrity blogger may have found baby bliss, but her pregnancy wasn’t always easy. “Being in my third trimester means hard work is ahead and every day a new body part aches or seemingly falls apart. But it also comes with its share of really fun and exciting things too,” she wrote toward the end of her pregnancy.

Those aches and pains seem to be long forgotten in Rivera’s motherhood bliss. Her Instagram is filled with adorable snaps of smiling baby Josey and gushing comments about the newest love in her life. The new parents have also found time for date night, stepping out together at InStyle’s Golden Globes after-party.

We’re wishing this 29-year-old a year of adorable memories and some much-needed “me” time. Keep scrolling to see her cutest new-mom moments of the year.

Beach Bump

Rivera takes her bump on vaca in this picturesque snap from April. Rivera and husband Ryan Dorsey announced their pregnancy in February with an adorable Instagram of a bun in the oven. 

Picture Perfect

"Baby's first bathroom selfie," a pregnant Rivera captioned the stunning mirror pic.

Relaxing Poolside

She's ready to pop! Rivera posted a photo while reclining in the sun, captioning the snap, "A serious tan and a serious bump."

Pregnant Pals

Rivera wasn't the only one who was expecting! "So many of my friends are pregnant right now! But being preggo with this one is the best."

Who Needs Heels?

At a photoshoot with Yahoo, the very pregnant star went with the comfortable choice: slippers!

Baby's First Costume

Rivera shared the first picture of her baby boy, Josey, on Instagram for Halloween. "Trick or Treat" she captioned the pic, which featured the tot's adorable smile.

Thanksgiving Smiles

The actress celebrated Turkey Day by posting yet another scrumptious snap, writing that she was thankful for her handsome son.

Camera Ready

At just three months old, this fashionable infant is already a pro at photoshoots! 

Santa Baby

3-month-old baby Josey celebrated his first Christmas! "His smile, joy, and life make everyday feel like a holiday," Rivera captioned the snap. Happy birthday, Naya!

