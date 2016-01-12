Relive Birthday Girl Naya Rivera's Cutest New-Mom Moments

2015 was extra Glee-ful for birthday girl Naya Rivera, who welcomed her son, Josey, with husband Ryan Dorsey on Sept. 17. This People celebrity blogger may have found baby bliss, but her pregnancy wasn’t always easy. “Being in my third trimester means hard work is ahead and every day a new body part aches or seemingly falls apart. But it also comes with its share of really fun and exciting things too,” she wrote toward the end of her pregnancy.

Those aches and pains seem to be long forgotten in Rivera’s motherhood bliss. Her Instagram is filled with adorable snaps of smiling baby Josey and gushing comments about the newest love in her life. The new parents have also found time for date night, stepping out together at InStyle’s Golden Globes after-party.

We’re wishing this 29-year-old a year of adorable memories and some much-needed “me” time. Keep scrolling to see her cutest new-mom moments of the year.