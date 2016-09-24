Natalie Portman Does Weekend Maternity Style Right in Casual Florals

After debuting her baby bump during two of the biggest film festivals, expectant mom Natalie Portman is ready for some rest and relaxation.

The 35-year-old, who lit up the red carpets at the premieres of her films Planetarium and Jackie with some seriously glam maternity style at the Toronto Film Festival and Venice Film Festival, took a decidedly more laid back approach as she stepped out in Beverly Hills on Friday.

Terma/SL/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Dressed for a casual outing in a pair of fitted dark wash jeans and a floral print top with ruffled sleeves, the Academy Award-winning actress displayed a hint of her burgeoning baby bump while keeping comfortable.

The stunning mom-to-be, who already shares 5-year-old son Aleph with her husband Benjamin Millepied, kept the focus on her flawless pregnancy complexion by going makeup-free and pulling her honey-toned tresses back into a chic ballerina bun.

Portman topped off her end-of-week ensemble with trendy black-and-gold sunglasses and a pair of pink criss-cross flat sandals.

Looks like this star knows how to do maternity dressing right on and off the red carpet!