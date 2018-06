5 of 8 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Golden Girl

For the Academy Awards-one of the biggest nights in fashion as well as in film-Naomi chose a pale yellow Escada gown that hinted at the subtle shape of a baby bump. Where did she develop her signature style? "When I was in Australia, I worked for a magazine called Follow Me," she has said. "My fashion sense comes from my mom: She spent loads of money on clothes and I used to think, 'Oh my God, that is so indulgent!' And now, of course, I've probably got twice the wardrobe she had."