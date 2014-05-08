RocksMyWorld: These Gorgeous Jewelry Pieces Will Make Your Mom Shine Like a Hollywood Star

In this weekly feature, InStyle’s jewelry and watch editor Marion Fasel shares the inside scoop on the treasures that are on her radar. Look for it every Thursday on What’s Right Now, and follow Fasel on Instagram (@marionfasel) to see more gems that rock her world.

By our count, Jennifer Meyer has bejeweled more Hollywood moms than any other designer. Drew Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Alba, Jessica Simpson, Courteney Cox, Katie Holmes, and Nicole Richie—the list goes on and on and on.

Meyer intuitively understands what Hollywood mom’s want because she is one herself. Her bullet point bio is: born and raised in Los Angeles, started her collection—all of which is manufactured in her hometown—in 2005, married leading man Tobey Maguire in 2007, and had two adorable kids.

At this year’s SAG awards Jennifer Lawrence sparkled in the designer’s dazzling drop earrings and Kerry Washington wore around a million dollars of Meyer's diamonds at the Oscars (she has launched a glam red carpet collection in honor of the brand's 10th anniversary). The core collection, however, remains true to her California girl laid-back style that usually involves stud earrings, loads of rings, bracelets, necklaces, jeans and her signature Converse. "I wanted to make jewelry that women put on and never took off," explains the designer. "Pieces for moms in Texas or Hollywood moms that are just happy to be in the their favorite jewels every day."

One of Meyer’s designs that you can see perpetually on some very famous moms is the name plate necklace. Kate Hudson has one engraved with her children’s names Ryder and Bing, and Barrymore is often spotted in her nameplate. "There are so many possibilities about what you can engrave on it," says the designer. "It’s very personal." The initial pendants have also been a big hit with Hollywood moms, with Holmes even sporting hers on a past cover of InStyle. Now, Meyer has made all kinds of new initial pendant options in yellow, white, and rose gold and round, square, and heart shapes. "People like to layer the initials and wear the letters of their kids, their husband, even their best-friends, so I wanted to give them more options on how to do it." says Meyer.

