Last-Minute Mother's Day Gift: Ivanka Trump's New Perfume

The most meaningful Mother's Day presents are the ones that show mom how well you know her, but what if you're short on time? Ivanka Trump has the perfect solution: Perfume. "Fragrance is the best Mother's Day gift! It's very personal, and I think we all know our mothers on that level, so it's something we can buy for them to show that," she told us at the New York City launch of her scent. "It's also a great luxury, it's something that's truly about beauty and feeling good about yourself. Fragrance makes you feel pretty, powerful, and sexy!" Since fragrance has such close ties to memory, keep in mind the perfumes she favors, and stick to that specific scent family. But if you're stuck, Trump's eponymous blend of jasmine, rose, and peach blossom holds an elegant aroma she's sure to love. Pick it up for $78 at lordandtaylor.com .

