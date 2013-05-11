Last-Minute Mother's Day Gift: Ivanka Trump's New Perfume

The most meaningful Mother's Day presents are the ones that show mom how well you know her, but what if you're short on time? Ivanka Trump has the perfect solution: Perfume. "Fragrance is the best Mother's Day gift! It's very personal, and I think we all know our mothers on that level, so it's something we can buy for them to show that," she told us at the New York City launch of her scent. "It's also a great luxury, it's something that's truly about beauty and feeling good about yourself. Fragrance makes you feel pretty, powerful, and sexy!" Since fragrance has such close ties to memory, keep in mind the perfumes she favors, and stick to that specific scent family. But if you're stuck, Trump's eponymous blend of jasmine, rose, and peach blossom holds an elegant aroma she's sure to love. Pick it up for $78 at lordandtaylor.com .

While flowers are a standard Mother’s Day gift, the seasonal blooms often wilt days after they are arranged. Why not give Mom a bouquet she can enjoy year-round? We put together a list of 10 gorgeous fragrances filled with delicate floral notes she’s sure to love. Keep clicking to shop each one now!
2 of 11 Courtesy Photo

Valentina Assoluto

An airy blend of white flowers, peach, and vanilla, Valentino's Valentina Assoluto smells as pretty as it looks sitting on her vanity.

Valentina Assoluto, $88 for 1.7 oz BUY IT
3 of 11 Courtesy Photo

Fiori by Vince Camuto

Camuto looked to his personal garden for inspiration to create this freesia, sandalwood, and pink grapefruit spritzer.

Fiori by Vince Camuto, $78, BUY IT
4 of 11 Courtesy Photo

Vera Wang Be Jeweled

The notes of pomegranate, red currant, passion fruit, and champagne may sound more like a luxurious brunch spread, but create an alluring scent that lasts through the afternoon.

Vera Wang Be Jeweled, $52 BUY IT
5 of 11 Courtesy Photo

Crabtree & Evelyn Somerset Meadow

While a last-minute trip to the English countryside can be costly, the notes of bergamot, blackberry, and ivy in Crabtree & Evelyn's Somerset Meadow make for a fragrant substitute.

Crabtree & Evelyn Somerset Meadow,$40 BUY IT
6 of 11 Courtesy Photo

Live Colorfully by Kate Spade

The mandarin, tiare flower, gardenia, and coconut water notes prove to be as lively as the designer's printed frocks.

Live Colorfully by Kate Spade, $75 for 1.7oz BUY IT
7 of 11 Courtesy Photo

Laura Ashley No. 1 Eau de Parfum

Laura Ashley's No. 1 fragrance has been a staple for years, and we can see why! The violet, cassis, and Victorian plum mixture is truly timeless.

Laura Ashley No. 1 Eau de Parfum, $52 BUY IT
8 of 11 Courtesy Photo

Givenchy Dahlia Noir L'Eau

The mixture of rose petal, peony, and neroli make for a fresh mood boost.

Givenchy Dahlia Noir L'Eau, $63 for 1.7oz BUY IT
9 of 11 Courtesy Photo

Flash by Jimmy Choo

Just like the perfect pair of Jimmy Choo heels, the label's ultra-light blend of tangerine, jasmine, white lily, and heliotrope adds a chic accent to any outfit.

Flash by Jimmy Choo, $75 for 2.2oz BUY IT
10 of 11 Courtesy Photo

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Sunshine

A fruity take on the original Daisy fragrance, Eau So Fresh Sunshine blends fruit notes like strawberry, apple blossom, and pink grapefruit.

Marc Jacobs Sunshine, $78 BUY IT
11 of 11 Courtesy Photo

Jour d'Hermès Eau de Parfum Spray

Hermès' latest scent uses a handful of florals with a faint citrus twist, but the specific bouquet is up to your own interpretation. "It isn't about one flower in particular. People can choose the notes that stand out to them, and I think it's more feminine that way," said the scent's creator Jean-Claude Ellena.

'Jour d'Hermès' Eau de Parfum Spray, $108 for 1.6oz BUY IT

