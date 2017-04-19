Mother's Day Gift Guide: Beauty Indulgences

What do you give to the woman who already has it all? Extra pampering, of course! This Mother’s Day, switch up the card and candy routine for something a little more luxurious. We rounded up the best beauty gifts-from nourishing scrubs to ultra-soft makeup brushes and everything in between-to show her how much you care, while truly allowing her to indulge. Click through to see each gift now.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford's Cutest Mother-Daughter Moments