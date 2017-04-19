Mother's Day Gift Guide: Beauty Indulgences

Courtesy
InStyle Staff
Apr 19, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

What do you give to the woman who already has it all? Extra pampering, of course! This Mother’s Day, switch up the card and candy routine for something a little more luxurious. We rounded up the best beauty gifts-from nourishing scrubs to ultra-soft makeup brushes and everything in between-to show her how much you care, while truly allowing her to indulge. Click through to see each gift now.

VIDEO: Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford's Cutest Mother-Daughter Moments

1 of 12 Courtesy

La Mer The Moisture Intensive Collection

La Mer $290 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Nars Satin Lip Pencils

Nars $27 each SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Bobbi Brown Luxe Brush Set

Bobbi Brown $175 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Jo Malone Diffusers

Jo Malone London $90 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Elizabeth Arden 5th Avenue Mother's Day Set

Elizabeth Arden $52 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Tocca Candele Da Viaggio

Tocca $42 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Dityque Jonquille Candle

Diptyque $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Missoni Apothia Maremma Candle

Missoni Home $100 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 12 Courtesy

Wander Beauty Secret Escape Kit

Wander Beauty $36 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy

ACQUA DI PARMA Blu Mediterraneo Bergamotto di Calabria Eau de Toilette Spray

Acqua di Parma $105 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 12 Courtesy

Birchbox Limited Edition: Do Not Disturb Box

Birchbox $56 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy

YSL Extravagant Eyes Faux Cils Gift Set

YSL $55 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!