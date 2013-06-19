Kongrats, Kanye and Kim! 10 Baby Gifts You Can Monogram With a 'K'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their baby girl on June 15th, a few weeks earlier than anticipated. While the first-time parents have yet to reveal the name of their little one, they did hint that it will start with the 'K' (figures). So, in celebration of the to-be-named baby Kimye, we've rounded up 10 gifts that can be dressed in pink and monogrammed with the letter 'K,' perfect for any name they choose. Click to the gift ideas now.

1 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Ralph Lauren Layette Terry Gift Set

Perfect for the newborn, this personalizable set includes a terry hooded towel, two washcloths and a cotton teddy with pink gingham detailing ($45 at ralphlauren.com).
2 of 10 Courtesy Photo

TOMS Classic Canvas Slip-On

Add some pep to her crawl with these TOMS shoes ($69 at neimanmarcus.com).
3 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Paloma Picasso Bebe Feeding Spoon

This sterling silver spoon can have baby Kimye’s name written all over it ($150 at tiffany.com).
4 of 10 Courtesy Photo

The Stationary Studio’s Diaper Cover

Customize your baby diaper with this design ($30 at thestationerystudio.com).
5 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Pottery Barn Kids' Sherpa Stroller Blanket

Hailing from a jetsetting family, monogrammed blankets would be the only way to fly ($40 at potterybarnkids.com).
6 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Elsa Peretti Padova Baby Set

Every little girl deserves her initial on her silver cup, fork, and spoon set ($745 at tiffany.com).
7 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Princess Linens' Pique Rickrack Dress

This adorable rickrack-trimmed dress is suited for a princess, just ask Suri Cruise! Katie Holmes is also a fan, and dressed Suri in it as well ($48 at princesslinens.com).
8 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Pottery Barn Kids' Pewter Dumbbell Rattle

This handcrafted, lead-free rattle ($69 at potterybarnkids.com), is a classic family keepsake that can feature Baby Kimye’s name or birth date.
9 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Ralph Lauren Ruffled Polo Dress

Baby Kimye’s initials will look cute on this pink ruffled polo dress ($35 at ralphlauren.com).
10 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Two Tinas Initial Blanket

The custom initial embroidery comes surrounded by a scallop border ($48 at Nordstrom.com).

