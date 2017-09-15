What It's Like to Spend 24 Hours With Miranda Kerr

On the average day, Miranda Kerr tackles healthy cooking, natural skin care, and her core—and that's just before noon! Here, she gives us the inside scoop on her busy schedule, from quality time with her son to meditating with crystals.

Power Up

"My 6-year-old son, Flynn, wakes me up with a hug. I say good morning to him and my husband [Snapchat co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel] and head to the kitchen. I drink hot water with lemon and make anything from gluten-free pancakes to scrambled eggs for everyone. My meal includes a fresh green juice or smoothie."

Rinse and Run

"I go upstairs to dry brush [which is said to stimulate circulation] and take a fast shower. But I always take time to cleanse with a body wash from my line, Kora Organics. I love it so much, I refuse to use anything else. Then I spritz on a Kora Organics citrus mist for aromatherapy benefits. It’s invigorating!"

Quick Commute

"Flynn and I drive 20 minutes from our home in Brentwood to his school in Santa Monica. My company’s office is around the corner, so I might go in right after dropping him off. I’m involved in every facet of the business: packaging, product development, in-store appearances, messaging. This brand is my baby."

Sweat Sesson

"If I don’t go straight to the office, I head to my morning workout, usually and hour of yoga or Pilates on a mat or reformer machine. If I can’t get to my trainer, I do a DVD on my own. I should probably add more cardio, but I don’t like it."

At the Barre

“When I’m exercising at home, I often do a Ballet Beautiful routine by Mary Helen Bowers [pictured].”

Fully Booked

"At the office, we usually have a team meeting at least once a week. Last spring we launched in every Sephora store across America, so lately we've been developing market strategies around that. But every day is different, and I try to keep most of my appointments in the hours when Flynn is at school. If my calendar is packed, I schedule two things at once. Like right now, I’m getting a massage during this interview. I had a very physically demanding shoot yesterday, so it helps me recover."

Good Vibes

“Rose quartz is known for promoting unconditional love. I’ve incorporated its properties into Kora by adding crystals to every vat at our laboratory, and always carry a little stone with me. I'll hold it to meditate and press it against acupuncture points on my face.”

After-School Special

"Unless Flynn is with his dad [Orlando Bloom] for the day, I pick him up. We have a snack at home, and if he doesn’t have a class project to work on, we play a game. Sometimes one of his friends will come over—it’s so cute to see them together."

Plugged In

"I'm addicted to Snapchat, but it's about more than me being a proud wife. I am constantly relying on the Discover channels to see what’s going on in the news."

Supper By 6

"One of my favorite things to make is slow-cooked chicken because I can start it in the morning and it’s perfect by the afternoon. And on the weekend, Evan makes us burgers and a side of delicious guacamole. We eat early so Flynn can bathe afterwards. He reads three books with us every night—don’t worry, they’re short! Then we do a meditation and it’s lights out."

Slumber Party

"After Flynn turns in, it's my moment to catch up with Evan. We discuss our days and get to bed by 9 p.m. We love our sleep! Before I met him, I used to stay up doing emails or whatever, but he has taught me the importance of a good night’s rest. It’s so nice, I can’t even begin to tell you."

