What It's Like to Spend 24 Hours With Miranda Kerr

Donato Sardella/Getty
On the average day, Miranda Kerr tackles healthy cooking, natural skin care, and her core—and that's just before noon! Here, she gives us the inside scoop on her busy schedule, from quality time with her son to meditating with crystals.
