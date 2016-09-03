Mila Kunis's Chill Maternity Style: Maxi Dress and Denim Jacket

Mila Kunis is the master of laid-back maternity style and she continues to show us just how it's done with baby number two.

Yesterday, the 33-year-old beauty was fresh-faced and glowing, ready to kick off Labor Day weekend in a pretty summer ensemble. While running errands in Los Angeles, the Bad Moms star showed off her growing baby bump in a long printed maxi dress with extra-long hemline and side slits to the knees. She paired the feminine number with a cropped jean jacket she rolled into three-quarter sleeves, completing her effortless look with flip flops. The actress wore her long brunette tresses back in a ponytail, which she later tied up in a top knot.

Mariotto/Chiva/INFphoto

Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher are expecting their second child together, though the due date and gender of baby number two remain unannounced. The newest member of their family will be joining older sister Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher, who celebrates her second birthday next month. The That '70s Show alums married in July of last year.

We can't wait to meet Kunis's and Kutcher's latest little addition but in the meantime, we look forward to more of her on point maternity style.