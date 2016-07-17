Mariah Carey Posts Adorable Beach Pics of Her Twins on Vacation

Mariah Carey and her 5-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, look like they're having an amazing time on their summer getaway in the French Riviera—the 45-year-old singer has been posting envy-inducing Instagram pictures all week, and the latest feature the kids having a grand time playing on the beach.

It looks like they were trying to snap a picture of the twins jumping in tandem, but they couldn't quite get the timing right. So as any great mom would, Carey compromised and posted two shots: one with each twin airborne. She tagged the kids' dad Nick Cannon in the caption so he wouldn't miss the sweet moment.

The little ones aren't the only people having a good time, though. Carey seems to being enjoying the getaway with fiancé James Packer, as well. She shared several Instagram photos from the vacation, including a romantic shot of her and her husband-to-be. She's wearing a revealing low-cut black dress over fishnet tights, and Packer is looking at her adoringly—could they be any cuter?

The "We Belong Together" singer also demonstrated that there's nowhere she'd rather be than with her two children. In addition to their beachside photo shoot, mom and kids took several adorable pictures at dinner.

Carey and her kids really are a picture-perfect family, and we can't wait to see what other sweet images she posts before their trip comes to an end.

