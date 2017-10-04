Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Have Spoiled Us with These Cute Baby Luna Photos

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter, Luna Simone Stephens, might be one of the world’s most photogenic babies, which is convenient because Mom and Dad can’t seem to stop snapping pictures of her.

Throughout her young life, the 1-year-old has become a sous chef, played music with her Grammy-winning dad, and stolen the show on a family vacation to Italy—all in front of millions of followers.

The couple, who married at Lake Como in September 2013, welcomed their darling little girl on April 14, 2016, and she quickly lit up their lives. “She’s here! Luna Simone Stephens, we are so in love with you! And sleepy. Very sleepy,” Teigen, InStyle's November cover star, wrote in a post announcing her arrival.

With her mom’s gorgeous cheekbones and her dad’s big brown eyes, little Luna is the perfect mix of her famous parents. Keep scrolling to see the cutest photos of Luna that her parents have shared with us these past 12 months.

1 of 36 johnlegend/Instagram

Stealing Bubble Gum at the Game 

Baby Luna has her priorities set straight. She was way more interested in that bucket of chewing gum than posing with the fam at a Mariners game

2 of 36 johnlegend/Instagram

Kangaroo-ing with Dad in Bali 

Luna hanging out with her dad in Bali is daddy/daughter goals

3 of 36 chrissyteigen/Instagram

Falling For Elmo 

Luna is smitten with her talking Elmo doll. 

4 of 36 chrissyteigen/Instagram

Taking Calls

"Sorry, can't talk right now. I'm busy being too cute to handle." 

5 of 36 chrissyteigen/Instagram

Watching Dad Play 

Luna watching her dad live in concert is peak adorable. Just look at that face! She's so proud. 

6 of 36 chrissyteigen/Instagram

Baby's First Chore

Luna helped her mom out by setting out the dog food for pups Puddy, Pippa, and Penny.

7 of 36 chrissyteigen/Instagram

Dancing Up A Storm 

Baby Luna's got moves

8 of 36 johnlegend/Instagram

Pasta Time

Luna is having none of your sass while slurping noodles in Italy with mom and dad. 

9 of 36 chrissyteigen/Instagram

Trying out glasses

Luna resembled a cute cartoon character while trying on a pair of wire-rim glasses and showed off her adorable bottom teeth with a wide smile. "Oh my toons," Chrissy captioned the sweet pic.

10 of 36 pepperthai2/Instagram

Sushi Time

The adventurous eater looked to be having a blast with mom and dad.

11 of 36 johnlegend/Instagram

Princess-in-training

Luna looked distraught as her parents left for the Beauty and the Beast premiere without her. I mean, same.

12 of 36 chrissyteigen/Instagram

Hanging with mom

Little Luna already has a full head of hair!

13 of 36 chrissyteigen/Instagram

Day at the aquarium

Little Luna meets some fishy friends.

14 of 36 johnlegend/Instagram

Piano lessons

Before the Oscars, Legend had some help with his rehearsal.

15 of 36 chrissyteigen/Instagram

Rosy cheeks

According to Mom, even a lemon can be an entertaining toy.

16 of 36 chrissyteigen/Instagram

Vacation daze

Luna couldn't look happier on a warm weather getaway with Dad.

17 of 36 chrissyteigen/Instagram

Jetsetters

Even babies prefer to fly private.

18 of 36 chrissyteigen/Instagram

With Her "Big Brother"

The proud mom shared a photo of her "little legend" that showed the cutie posing next to her big brother, one of the family's many dogs.

19 of 36 pepperthai2/Instagram

Piano Lessons

Pretty in a pink tutu and jeweled headband, Luna honed her piano skills in Grandma Vilailuck Teigen’s sweet snap. John and Chrissy might have a prodigy on their hands!

20 of 36 chrissyteigen/Instagram

Mini Minnie Mouse

In the throes of Teigen’s Halloween dress-up craze, Luna donned an all pink Disney-inspired costume and struck a pose as Minnie Mouse.

21 of 36 chrissyteigen/Instagram

Halloween in Hawaii

One of eight costumed photos Teigen posted to Instagram, baby Luna’s luau look transformed the 6-month-old into an adorable hula dancer—grass skirt and mock coconut bra included!

22 of 36 chrissyteigen/Instagram

Getting Ready for Halloween

The cutie prepped for her first Halloween by trying on a hilarious hot dog costume in Teigen's snap.

23 of 36 chrissyteigen/Instagram

Dinner Dates

Luna made the cutest little dinner date while out with mom at The Ivy in London.

24 of 36 chrissyteigen/Instagram

Mom's Little Sous Chef

The Cravings cookbook author has already enlisted her little one's help in the kitchen. "I have dreamed of this day!" Teigen wrote on Instagram.

25 of 36 chrissyteigen/Instagram

Chilling on her favorite blanket

Little Luna just loves to smile. "Nothing makes her happier than this blanket," Dad captioned a similar post.

26 of 36 chrissyteigen/Instagram

Luna and her playmate

"They have full conversations," Teigen captioned this hilarious photo of her baby girl looking intently at a plush toy.

27 of 36 johnlegend/Instagram

Dad's mini-me

Luna looks just like her famous papa in this sweet 'gram. "Sundays with Luna!" he wrote.

28 of 36 johnlegend/Instagram

Pineapple express

Baby Luna is already a style star. Here, she practices her fish gape in an adorable pineapple-print dress.

29 of 36 johnlegend/Instagram

Vacation mode

The infant lets loose and giggles in this adorable photo from a family getaway to Italy. "Someone is enjoying her first vacation," Legend wrote.

30 of 36 johnlegend/Instagram

Daddy's girl

This proud papa is so in love with his first-born daughter, enjoying this "Sunday morning with my LuLu."

31 of 36 johnlegend/Instagram

Pretty in pink

Luna went out for a stroll with Mom and Dad, pausing to enjoy the weather in an adorable pink checkered onesie.

32 of 36 chrissyteigen/Instagram

Pensive Luna

The 2-month-old strikes a pose in this hilarious 'gram. "She is innnnnn love!" Teigen added.

33 of 36 chrissyteigen/Instagram

Party time

The infant wished her dad a happy Father's Day with this adorable outfit. "Happy Father's Day to the most perfect man Luna and I could ever ask for," Mom wrote on Instagram. "She will never look at anyone—anyone—the way she looks at you."

34 of 36 chrissyteigen/Instagram

Mommy's little angel

Luna donned an apropo pair of angel wings while lounging with mom.

35 of 36 johnlegend/Instagram

Mother's Day gift

At less than one month old, baby Luna was the perfect Mother's Day present for Teigen. "Luna and I are so lucky to have you in our lives," Legend said. "If our daughter can be even half as awesome as you, I will be so happy and proud."

36 of 36 johnlegend/Instagram

Baby Luna's debut

Six days after her birth, Legend shared this adorable first photo of his precious baby girl.

