Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Have Spoiled Us with These Cute Baby Luna Photos

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter, Luna Simone Stephens, might be one of the world’s most photogenic babies, which is convenient because Mom and Dad can’t seem to stop snapping pictures of her.

Throughout her young life, the 1-year-old has become a sous chef, played music with her Grammy-winning dad, and stolen the show on a family vacation to Italy—all in front of millions of followers.

The couple, who married at Lake Como in September 2013, welcomed their darling little girl on April 14, 2016, and she quickly lit up their lives. “She’s here! Luna Simone Stephens, we are so in love with you! And sleepy. Very sleepy,” Teigen, InStyle's November cover star, wrote in a post announcing her arrival.

VIDEO: Baby Luna Eats Her First Solid Food

With her mom’s gorgeous cheekbones and her dad’s big brown eyes, little Luna is the perfect mix of her famous parents. Keep scrolling to see the cutest photos of Luna that her parents have shared with us these past 12 months.