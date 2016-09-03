See Liv Tyler's Beautiful Photo Shoot with Her "Little Peanut," Baby Daughter Lula

Liv Tyler is melting our hearts yet again with her latest photos of beautiful baby daughter Lula. She and fiancé Dave Gardner welcomed Lula Rose Gardner to the world this July and have been sharing aww-inducing photos of the precious baby ever since. Most recently, the proud mom had a photo shoot with her sweet baby girl and posted a couple snaps of it on her Instagram yesterday.

💗 📸 @tylerford A photo posted by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Sep 2, 2016 at 7:19pm PDT

In the first shot, we see the gorgeous mom in profile while she carefully caresses a sleeping Lula. Tyler's lips rest on her baby's cheek, and her dazzling engagement ring is visible on the hand cupping Lula's little head. The chiaroscuro photo is warmly lit, with just enough light to reveal a bit of Lula's eye and ear in her mother's loving embrace. The 39-year-old captioned the breathtaking shot with pink heart and camera with flash emojis.

Snuggled up with my tiny little peanut 📸 @tylerford A photo posted by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Sep 2, 2016 at 7:26pm PDT

In the second post, we get a behind-the-scenes look at what went into capturing the shot. Tyler is seen reclining on a rust-colored velvet sectional, holding her tiny baby close to her chest. Photographer Tyler Ford is crouching in the foreground, camera raised and capturing the special moment. "Snuggled up with my tiny little peanut," The Leftover star captioned the post.

We can't wait to see more heartwarming captures from the stunning shoot.