Celebrate Liv Tyler’s 39th Birthday with Her 13 Best Maternity Looks

Happy birthday, Liv Tyler! The pregnant star turns 39 years old today, and as a soon-to-be mom-of-three, she has maternity style down to a science.

Ever since she announced her third pregnancy back in January, we’ve been awed by the model and actress’s baby bump-bearing looks. From showing off her red carpet style prowess in an off-the-shoulder cobalt blue gown at London Fashion Week to expertly demoing how to turn overalls into a flattering maternity look, Tyler knows just how to style her growing bump while staying totally comfortable.

Back in February, the star told InStyle the secret to her success: menswear. “I generally try to find the pieces in my wardrobe that I could stretch out for as long as possible, like a great men’s button-down shirt in a big size,” she suggested.

“Even if I want to just wear sweatpants or a sweatshirt—I went to James Perse the other day and got, like, a large men’s sweatshirt and it looks great. Or I’ll just wear black tights and boots, and sort of an oversized shirtdress.”

In honor of her 39th birthday, we’ve rounded up her 13 best maternity looks since announcing her third pregnancy. Keep scrolling for some serious outfit inspiration.

1 of 13 Christopher Peterson/Splash News

June 23, 2016

The pregnant actress hugged her bump in a black-and-white patterned dress with a black cardigan, oversize sunglasses, and strappy orange sandals after lunch with dad Steven Tyler in N.Y.C.

2 of 13 Elder Ordonez/INFphoto.com

May 25, 2016

The expectant star dressed her growing bump in a pair of overalls for a day out in N.Y.C. She wore the piece with a printed shirt underneath, teaming the ensemble with black Converse sneakers, a black jacket with gold button detailing, a printed scarf wrapped around her neck, and a pair of simple black sunnies. 

3 of 13 FameFlynet Pictures

May 23, 2016

To run errands in N.Y.C., the actress donned a leopard print tunic over black leggings. She completed her look with a black-and-white scarf, dark sunnies, cute scalloped black flats, and a matching leather bag.

4 of 13 Theo Wargo/Getty Images

May 3, 2016

For a charity event, the expectant star donned a black sleeveless dress that featured a high neckline and long hem. To complete the winning look, she draped a camel-colored coat over her shoulders and added a pair of chic leather sandals.

5 of 13 Angela Pham/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

May 1, 2016

Tyler wore a sheer black top with silver piping, black skinnies, and scalloped flats for a fundraiser in Brooklyn, N.Y.

6 of 13 Curtis Means/ACE/INFphoto

April 28, 2016

The pregnant celeb was all smiles as she stepped out in New York City, leaving her West Village apartment in sunnies, a black top, and a pair of cropped distressed denim overalls that cradled her belly.

7 of 13 AKM-GSI

April 25, 2016

Tyler was spotted running errands in N.Y.C. in a chic all-black ensemble. 

8 of 13 Splash News

April 12, 2016

The expectant mom paired a black silk onesie with classic Adidas superstar sneaks, a hooded camel coat, bright orange purse, and black-and-white patterned umbrella for a rainy day outing in N.Y.C.

9 of 13 Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

February 24, 2016

The star stepped out in London in a polka dot mini, black coat, and tights. She accessorized with lace-up black boots, tortoise-shell sunnies, and an over-the-shoulder bag.

10 of 13 Nick Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

February 23, 2016

Tyler glowed on the red carpet in her sleek off-the-shoulder cobalt blue Stella McCartney gown that hugged her growing bump. 

11 of 13 Ben Gabbe/Getty

February 17, 2016

The gorgeous mom looked radiant for Proenza Schouler's NYFW show in a form-fitting knit skirt-and-sweater combo, which she paired with black tights and booties and topped with a black-and-white plaid coat.

12 of 13 WWD/REX/Shutterstock

February 10, 2016

Tyler showed off her long legs in a black mini, tights, and a warm coat at the Belstaff pop-up store in N.Y.C.

13 of 13 Jason Merritt/Getty

January 17, 2016

The expecting actress was elegant in a simple black gown at the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards just days after announcing her third pregnancy.

