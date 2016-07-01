Celebrate Liv Tyler’s 39th Birthday with Her 13 Best Maternity Looks

Happy birthday, Liv Tyler! The pregnant star turns 39 years old today, and as a soon-to-be mom-of-three, she has maternity style down to a science.

Ever since she announced her third pregnancy back in January, we’ve been awed by the model and actress’s baby bump-bearing looks. From showing off her red carpet style prowess in an off-the-shoulder cobalt blue gown at London Fashion Week to expertly demoing how to turn overalls into a flattering maternity look, Tyler knows just how to style her growing bump while staying totally comfortable.

Back in February, the star told InStyle the secret to her success: menswear. “I generally try to find the pieces in my wardrobe that I could stretch out for as long as possible, like a great men’s button-down shirt in a big size,” she suggested.

“Even if I want to just wear sweatpants or a sweatshirt—I went to James Perse the other day and got, like, a large men’s sweatshirt and it looks great. Or I’ll just wear black tights and boots, and sort of an oversized shirtdress.”

In honor of her 39th birthday, we’ve rounded up her 13 best maternity looks since announcing her third pregnancy. Keep scrolling for some serious outfit inspiration.