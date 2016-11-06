Kris Jenner Wears Sexy Thigh-High Boots for Her Birthday Party

Kris Jenner still has it going on! The mother of the Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrated her 61st birthday this weekend, and she held nothing back, rocking a sexy all-black outfit for the festivities.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star strutted her stuff as she arrived to her party yesterday. She wore a chic black blazer with several brooches and chains draped across the front, and she paired it with black leggings, black thigh-high leather boots, and a black long-sleeve T-shirt. Jenner wore a light pink lip and dark sunglasses to complete the glam look.

Though Jenner and her kids had a family dinner on Friday night, they gathered again on Saturday to continue the birthday festivities. First, they rented out a movie theater to watch Trolls together—both Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian documented the fun event on Snapchat.

Then after the film, the family headed to a restaurant to have a HUGE cake for their mom. The sweet treated was decked out in white frosting and candles, and it sure looked delicious.

