Kourtney Kardashian's Maternity Style

12 of 25 Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

May 14, 2012

One thing is for certain: Kourt is not the type of gal to shop in the maternity section. For an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno with her sisters, she donned a form-fitting navy blue Diane Von Furstenberg mini dress, which she teamed with shoes and jewelry from the Kardashian Kollection for Sears.