Shop the Best Pieces from Kourtney Kardashian's Ski Trip Wardrobe

Kourtney Kardashian is one heck of a mama. She's constantly on the lookout for new ways to enrich her kids' lives, and no matter the occasion, this mother hen never arrives unprepared.

For instance, as a year-end wrap up, Kardashian, Scott Disick, and their three kids—Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2—decided to venture out to Aspen for a family ski trip.

She didn't leave the house, however, without preparing a whole slew of ski gear so that she could stylishly hit the slopes with son Mason. In her suitcase? Every piece needed for major speed, comfort and warmth. Keep scrolling to shop her gear.

VIDEO: 10 Times Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Were Adorable