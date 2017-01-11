Shop the Best Pieces from Kourtney Kardashian's Ski Trip Wardrobe

kourtneykardash/Instagram
Anna Hecht
Jan 11, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

Kourtney Kardashian is one heck of a mama. She's constantly on the lookout for new ways to enrich her kids' lives, and no matter the occasion, this mother hen never arrives unprepared.

For instance, as a year-end wrap up, Kardashian, Scott Disick, and their three kids—Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2—decided to venture out to Aspen for a family ski trip.

She didn't leave the house, however, without preparing a whole slew of ski gear so that she could stylishly hit the slopes with son Mason. In her suitcase? Every piece needed for major speed, comfort and warmth. Keep scrolling to shop her gear.

VIDEO: 10 Times Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Were Adorable

 

1 of 7 Courtesy

Topshop Ski Jumpsuit

Always stylish, Kardashian managed to look chic in a ski suit with this pristine white option from Topshop.

available at topshop.com $320
2 of 7 Courtesy

Lacroix Ski Goggles

For shielding her eyes while speeding down slopes.

available at matchesfashion.com $180
3 of 7 Courtesy

Falke Maximum Support Sports Bra

For keeping everything in place when hitting top speeds. 

Falke available at matchesfashion.com $60
4 of 7 Courtesy

Falke Base Layer Top

A thermal undershirt so Kardashian could keep warm while looking after the little ones.

Falke available at falke.com $57
5 of 7 Courtesy

Falke Base Layer Top

We know the Kardashians love a good fashion moment—even while skiing. This thermal shirt comes in black for an all-black-everything look.

Falke available at falke.com $57
6 of 7 Courtesy

Olympia Sports Bra

Again, another comfortable sports bra for women who need extra support.

available at gilt.com $62 (originally $82)
7 of 7 Courtesy

OSBE Proton Ski Helmet With Visor

A responsible choice as a mother of three, Kardashian kept herself protected with this sleek helmet.

available at osbeusa.com $299

