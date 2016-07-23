Kourtney Kardashian and Her Kids Explore Nantucket in a Rolls Royce

What better way to spend a summer Friday than exploring the beautiful island of Nantucket with the wind in your hair? That's exactly what Kourtney Kardashian and her family did yesterday, and not any old convertible would do—the 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her family rode around the island in style in a Rolls Royce.

Kardashian, her three kids, and her ex, Scott Disick, headed to the island off the coast of Massachusetts for a family getaway this week. After showing off her toned, tan bikini body, Kourtney headed out with her family to explore the scenic locale. She wore a pink tank top and a few layered necklaces, and her hair was pulled back into a pony—is there really any other way to style your hair on vacation?

Bubble hard in the double R. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 22, 2016 at 11:44am PDT

The kids were in the backseat as the family explored Nantucket in their sleek ride, but they paused their journey so Kourtney could snap an adorable picture with 4-year-old Penelope—so sweet!

Fridaze. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 22, 2016 at 12:00pm PDT

The family's final destination? The beach, of course! Kardashian shared a picture of the stunning sunset over the ocean, captioning the image "Nantucket nights."

Nantucket nights. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 22, 2016 at 5:45pm PDT

That's definitely our idea of a good Friday, and we're glad that Kourtney's family is seeing all the East coast has to offer before they head back home to California.

