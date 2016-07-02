Kim Kardashian West Showers in Milk in Fergie's Ultra-Sexy Music Video

Who knew milk could be so sexy? Fergie pulled out all the stops for her new "M.I.L.F. $" music video, including recruiting hot moms Kim Kardashian West, Chrissy Teigen, Ciara, and model Natasha Poly to co-star in the sultry film.

In the music video, which plays off the idea of milk money, Kardashian, the 35-year-old reality TV star and mother of two, takes a steamy shower—but she skips the water and opts for milk instead. She's decked out in one of her signature form-fitting latex body suits and enormous platform heals.

#MILFMONEY A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 1, 2016 at 5:27pm PDT

💦🍼🚿🍼💰👅💦 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 1, 2016 at 5:47pm PDT

Kardashian also shared a selfie of herself, Fergie and Teigen, writing, "So fun being in my girl @fergie's video for Milf Money! Everyone go watch it!"

So fun being in my girl @fergie's video for Milf Money! Everyone go watch it! 🍼💰 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 1, 2016 at 5:16pm PDT

She wasn't the only one who was excited about the video. Teigen, who recently gave birth to her first child with John Legend, posted her own pic from the film—she's lying in a white body suit and robe, looking simply stunning.

#MILFMONEY A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 1, 2016 at 4:12pm PDT

RELATED: Baby Luna Looks Just Like John Legend in Chrissy Teigen's Latest Snapchat

Though singer Ciara, 30, didn't partake in the milk showers, she did share some images from her role in the video. She showed off her toned legs in a crop top and bikini bottom, paired with black platform boots.

I Got Dat #MilfMoney A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 1, 2016 at 11:27pm PDT

Selfie On Fleek. Moment Made. @Fergie What An Incredible Video #MilfMoney 💰 A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 1, 2016 at 10:05pm PDT

Not to be outdone, 30-year-old Russian model Natasha Poly posted some dolled-up pics from the "M.I.L.F. $" shoot, including a cute video clip of herself, Fergie, and Isabeli Fontana, all wearing retro hair and diner outfits.

If we were giving out awards for the most star-studded, downright sexy music video this year, Fergie may have just clinched the crown.