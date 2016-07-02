Kim Kardashian West Showers in Milk in Fergie's Ultra-Sexy Music Video

Who knew milk could be so sexy? Fergie pulled out all the stops for her new "M.I.L.F. $" music video, including recruiting hot moms Kim Kardashian West, Chrissy Teigen, Ciara, and model Natasha Poly to co-star in the sultry film.
In the music video, which plays off the idea of milk money, Kardashian, the 35-year-old reality TV star and mother of two, takes a steamy shower—but she skips the water and opts for milk instead. She's decked out in one of her signature form-fitting latex body suits and enormous platform heals.
Kardashian also shared a selfie of herself, Fergie and Teigen, writing, "So fun being in my girl @fergie's video for Milf Money! Everyone go watch it!"
She wasn't the only one who was excited about the video. Teigen, who recently gave birth to her first child with John Legend, posted her own pic from the film—she's lying in a white body suit and robe, looking simply stunning.
Though singer Ciara, 30, didn't partake in the milk showers, she did share some images from her role in the video. She showed off her toned legs in a crop top and bikini bottom, paired with black platform boots.
Not to be outdone, 30-year-old Russian model Natasha Poly posted some dolled-up pics from the "M.I.L.F. $" shoot, including a cute video clip of herself, Fergie, and Isabeli Fontana, all wearing retro hair and diner outfits.
If we were giving out awards for the most star-studded, downright sexy music video this year, Fergie may have just clinched the crown.