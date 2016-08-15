Kim Kardashian West Shares Her 5 Favorite Nutritious and Fun Snacks for Daughter North

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian West has championed healthy eating in her epic post-baby weight loss, but how does the reality star translate that healthy lifestyle to her 3-year-old daughter North West, while remembering that she is still a toddler? The 35-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her app and website to explain how she picks healthy snacks for North that still have kid appeal.

“When it comes to snacks, I’m really into giving North nutritious versions of fun foods that every kid loves. I love Cheddar Bunnies instead of classic Goldfish crackers because they are made with more natural ingredients,” she wrote.

Kardashian West referred to her sister Kourtney’s healthy food obsession, saying that she doesn’t go quite as extreme. “I’m definitely not obsessed with organic foods to the level that Kourt is, but I do think it’s really important to feed my kids more nourishing options, especially while they’re growing,” she wrote.

Keep scrolling to see the top snacks North currently enjoys noshing on.