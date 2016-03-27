Kim Kardashian Just Threw Chrissy Teigen the Most Amazing Baby Shower 

Although Chrissy Teigen and John Legend already had one baby shower for their little girl already, Kim Kardashian outdid herself hosting shower number two yesterday at her Bel Air mansion. On the guest list? Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Erin Andrews, and hairstylist Jen Atkin, among others, who all took turns in an epic photo booth shoot. Never one to disappoint in the maternity style department, Teigen rocked an off-the-shoulder white dress with billowy sleeves that hugged her bump.

And what a setting! Gorgeous white rose centerpieces lined the table where guests nibbled on junk food bites like Sausage Egg McMuffins, McDonald’s hash browns, and Taco Bell (oh, and pieces of the cake that had a baby photo of Legend on top). A dance party even erupted in Kardashian’s kitchen (which was of course documented on Instagram). From what we can tell, this may have been the best shower in, well, ever.

Happy baby shower day @chrissyteigen! A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 26, 2016 at 1:34pm PDT

💘 u Chrissy and John. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 26, 2016 at 1:56pm PDT

True love. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 26, 2016 at 6:13pm PDT

Yep, my little bunny loves me!! 🐰🐰🐰 @khloekardashian #love #beyondblessed A photo posted by @krisjenner on Mar 26, 2016 at 3:14pm PDT

#hairlove #blondesdohavemorefun @chrissyteigen @khloekardashian #lifeoftheparty A photo posted by @krisjenner on Mar 26, 2016 at 3:00pm PDT

Blue steel by Kimberly A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 26, 2016 at 1:44pm PDT

We love you, @chrissyteigen! Happy baby day! 👼🏽 A photo posted by Minka Kelly (@minkak) on Mar 26, 2016 at 3:29pm PDT

Life is better when you get to play with this filter and these two beauties @chrissyteigen @anitapatrickson #happybabyshowerterry A photo posted by Erin Andrews (@erinandrews) on Mar 26, 2016 at 3:28pm PDT

Love u @chrissyteigen A photo posted by Erin Andrews (@erinandrews) on Mar 26, 2016 at 12:30pm PDT

Thank u @chrissyteigen for making us all feel normal!!! Dream lunch!! A photo posted by Erin Andrews (@erinandrews) on Mar 26, 2016 at 3:34pm PDT