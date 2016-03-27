Kim Kardashian Just Threw Chrissy Teigen the Most Amazing Baby Shower 

Michelle Guerrere
Mar 27, 2016 @ 9:45 am

Although Chrissy Teigen and John Legend already had one baby shower for their little girl already, Kim Kardashian outdid herself hosting shower number two yesterday at her Bel Air mansion. On the guest list? Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Erin Andrews, and hairstylist Jen Atkin, among others, who all took turns in an epic photo booth shoot. Never one to disappoint in the maternity style department, Teigen rocked an off-the-shoulder white dress with billowy sleeves that hugged her bump. 

And what a setting! Gorgeous white rose centerpieces lined the table where guests nibbled on junk food bites like Sausage Egg McMuffins, McDonald’s hash browns, and Taco Bell (oh, and pieces of the cake that had a baby photo of Legend on top). A dance party even erupted in Kardashian’s kitchen (which was of course documented on Instagram). From what we can tell, this may have been the best shower in, well, ever. 

Happy baby shower day @chrissyteigen!

A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

💘 u Chrissy and John.

A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

True love.

A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Yep, my little bunny loves me!! 🐰🐰🐰 @khloekardashian #love #beyondblessed

A photo posted by @krisjenner on

#hairlove #blondesdohavemorefun @chrissyteigen @khloekardashian #lifeoftheparty

A photo posted by @krisjenner on

Blue steel by Kimberly

A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

We love you, @chrissyteigen! Happy baby day! 👼🏽

A photo posted by Minka Kelly (@minkak) on

Love u @chrissyteigen

A photo posted by Erin Andrews (@erinandrews) on

Thank u @chrissyteigen for making us all feel normal!!! Dream lunch!!

A photo posted by Erin Andrews (@erinandrews) on

 

 

 

 

