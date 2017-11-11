Kim Kardashian Hangs Out with Katy Perry Backstage at Her L.A. Concert 

It was a girls' night out for Kim Kardashian West and North West! The mother-daughter duo attended Katy Perry's concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles last night along with a group of friends, including Larsa Pippen and her daughter Sophia, North's BFF Ryan Romulus, and cousin Penelope Disick.

As you might expect, it looked like everyone had a blast at fun-filled outing as they sang and danced in the crowd with hundreds of other fans. Kim posted several videos and photos on her Instagram stories from the evening, including her and North dancing to "E.T.," which just happens to feature Kanye West.

Kim & North @ Katy Perry's concert 💥 #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Nov 11, 2017 at 1:22am PST

That was just the beginning of their fun, though. After, the ladies went backstage to meet the headliner, snapping a selfie together.

RELATED: Inside Kim Kardashian’s Strict Diet and Exercise Plan

In the pic, North is wearing adorable pink swan sunglasses and smiling widely as her mom makes a kissy face. Perry is in the back, wearing dramatic blue eyeshadow, a red lip, and hoop earrings. There's no denying North is excited to meet the singer!

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Perry and Kardashian also shared group shots from the backstage meet-and-greet. "Told you I was a secret Kardashian," Perry wrote on her Instagram story along with a photo of her posing with Kim, North, Ryan, Penelope and Sophia.

Katy Perry/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

It looks like Kardashian and North had an amazing night. Just think: In a few more years, there'll be another little Kardashian to tag along on these fun mom-daughter outings!