Kerry Washington's Best Maternity Looks

Not one to shy away from revealing clothing because of a growing baby bump, Washington wore an ultra-sexy Jason Wu gown with a high slit to the Oscars. The gown is the first Wu has ever designed for the red carpet. Later on in the night, when host Ellen DeGeneres asked if anyone wanted pizza, Washington was one of the first to raise her hand. However, when the pizza arrived the star declined a slice. Her reasoning? Washington tweeted, "No worries on the pizza peeps! I'm gluten-free! LOL #SnacksInMyPurse #Oscars," and posted a photo of herself to Instagram snacking on gluten-free pizza backstage. Washington gave birth to her first child shortly after on April 21, 2014.