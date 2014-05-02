Kerry Washington and Husband Welcome a Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for Kerry Washington and her husband Nnamdi Asomugha. After possibly the most stylish pregnancy in history, it has been announced that Washington gave birth almost two weeks ago, on April 21st, to a baby girl. The proud new parents named their bundle of joy Isabelle Amarachi Asomugha. This is the first child for the couple, who wed secretly in an intimate ceremony in 2013.

Since announcing in October that she and Asomugha were expecting their first child together, the ever private star has shown us that she isn't one for typical maternity wear. From a Jason Wu stunner at the 2014 Oscars to a custom Prada skirt and crop top, Washington's pregnancy style has kept us on the edge of our seats. Take a look at her most stylish maternity looks through these past 9 months–both on the red carpet and off.