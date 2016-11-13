Katherine Heigl Works Chic Maternity Separates as Due Date Is Around the Corner

Leave it to Katherine Heigl to make motherhood look completely glamorous. The 37-year-old actress is expecting a son with singer Josh Kelley, and she's keeping it 100 percent fashionable as she enters the last few months of her pregnancy.
The former Grey's Anatomy actress has been married to Kelley since 2007, and they have two adopted daughters together. Their son is due in early 2017, and Heigl has continuously impressed us with her elegant maternity style. Yesterday, she was spotted out in Los Angeles wearing coordinated separates for a polished yet comfortable look. Heigl wore a black-and-white striped maxi skirt with a black high-neck top, and she paired the outfit with comfortable silver slip-on sneakers and a pair of black sunglasses for a casual-cool vibe. Heigl's short hair was slicked back out of her face as she made her way around town
VIDEO: Chic Celebrity Maternity Fashion
We've loved watching the 27 Dresses actress evolve her style choices since announcing her pregnancy back in June, but her fans can't wait for her to welcome her son come January.