Katherine Heigl Works Chic Maternity Separates as Due Date Is Around the Corner

Leave it to Katherine Heigl to make motherhood look completely glamorous. The 37-year-old actress is expecting a son with singer Josh Kelley, and she's keeping it 100 percent fashionable as she enters the last few months of her pregnancy.

The former Grey's Anatomy actress has been married to Kelley since 2007, and they have two adopted daughters together. Their son is due in early 2017, and Heigl has continuously impressed us with her elegant maternity style. Yesterday, she was spotted out in Los Angeles wearing coordinated separates for a polished yet comfortable look. Heigl wore a black-and-white striped maxi skirt with a black high-neck top, and she paired the outfit with comfortable silver slip-on sneakers and a pair of black sunglasses for a casual-cool vibe. Heigl's short hair was slicked back out of her face as she made her way around town

VIDEO: Chic Celebrity Maternity Fashion

We've loved watching the 27 Dresses actress evolve her style choices since announcing her pregnancy back in June, but her fans can't wait for her to welcome her son come January.

Had the most wonderful day talking about my new show @doubtcbs. Can't wait for you all to see it! Thank you to my amazing man @joshbkelley for coming with me and showering me with love and support! 💞💞💞 A photo posted by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Aug 10, 2016 at 8:23pm PDT