Katherine Heigl Shared a Rare Instagram Post of Her Children The mother of three lounged in the sun with her kids. By Tessa Petak Published on July 20, 2022 Katherine Heigl is the latest mom to set the Internet ablaze with a sweet Instagram featuring two of her children — and it's always a special occasion for the actress, who rarely shares insights into her personal life. On Tuesday, Heigl documented a sunny summer day spent with her son, Joshua Bishop, and daughter, Adelaide. In the photo, Heigl lounged on a blue-and-white chair and held Adelaide while Joshua was perched in front. Katherine softly smiled while wearing oversized, round sunnies and a white top over what appears to be a polka-dot swimsuit. Katherine Heigl Has a Vision Board She kept her caption simple with a red heart emoji and nothing else. Heigl shares the two kiddos — in addition to her eldest daughter, Naleigh Mi-Eun — with her husband, Josh Kelley. While the family posts are few and far between, the actress has given us a couple glimpses into their life. She recently posted an adorable video montage for Adelaide's 10th birthday. "My beautiful, fiery, witty girl turns 10 today," she wrote alongside a video that captured her growing through the years. "Ten years ago today Adalaide made her way into the world and into our arms. She was the smallest baby I had ever seen. Weighing in at just 4 pounds 11 ounces. I could place her in the palm of my hand and her little legs would only reach an inch past my wrist. I started calling her peanut after that." Last December, Heigl gave followers a look at their Thanksgiving (a birthday) celebrations, which included her kids and hubby, as well as her mother, Nancy Heigl. "A week ago today @joshbkelley brought the kids and my mom up to Vancouver to celebrate thanksgiving and Naleigh's and my birthday and it. Was. Perfect."