Katherine Heigl Shared a Rare Instagram Post of Her Children

Katherine Heigl is the latest mom to set the Internet ablaze with a sweet Instagram featuring two of her children — and it's always a special occasion for the actress, who rarely shares insights into her personal life. On Tuesday, Heigl documented a sunny summer day spent with her son, Joshua Bishop, and daughter, Adelaide.

In the photo, Heigl lounged on a blue-and-white chair and held Adelaide while Joshua was perched in front. Katherine softly smiled while wearing oversized, round sunnies and a white top over what appears to be a polka-dot swimsuit.

She kept her caption simple with a red heart emoji and nothing else.

Heigl shares the two kiddos — in addition to her eldest daughter, Naleigh Mi-Eun — with her husband, Josh Kelley. While the family posts are few and far between, the actress has given us a couple glimpses into their life. She recently posted an adorable video montage for Adelaide's 10th birthday.

"My beautiful, fiery, witty girl turns 10 today," she wrote alongside a video that captured her growing through the years. "Ten years ago today Adalaide made her way into the world and into our arms. She was the smallest baby I had ever seen. Weighing in at just 4 pounds 11 ounces. I could place her in the palm of my hand and her little legs would only reach an inch past my wrist. I started calling her peanut after that."

Last December, Heigl gave followers a look at their Thanksgiving (a birthday) celebrations, which included her kids and hubby, as well as her mother, Nancy Heigl. "A week ago today @joshbkelley brought the kids and my mom up to Vancouver to celebrate thanksgiving and Naleigh's and my birthday and it. Was. Perfect."