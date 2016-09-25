Katherine Heigl Displays Her Baby Bump in Gray and Black Athleisure Wear

Katherine Heigl revealed via her blog Heavenly Days just last week that she is about halfway through her first pregnancy, and on Saturday, the expectant mother's prominent baby bump was front and center as she strolled in Los Angeles with her husband Josh Kelley.

The 37-year-old enjoyed the L.A. sunshine and stayed cool during her walk while clad in gray and black athletic gear. The mom-to-be dressed for comfort, opting for a scoop neck gray Z Supply T-shirt ($36; zsupplyclothing.com) with a side pocket, which she wore over a pair of fitted calf-length black leggings.

The Grey's Anatomy alum, who praised comfy maternity necessities like Lululemon pants and jockey camis in her blog post, protected her eyes from the sun with a pair of oversized sunglasses and topped off her look with a tan fabric side bag and black-and-white kicks.

The actress kept her Saturday beauty ritual simple, swiping on peach toned lipstick and pulling her hair back into an elegant bun.