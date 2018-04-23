Photographic Evidence Kate Middleton Has Stepped Up Her Maternity Style Game

We love following Kate Middleton’s maternity style, not only because she always looks completely polished, but also because she knows exactly what works for her. From lace gowns to statement coats, she's never one to shy away from making a style statement—even when dressing a bump.

From early on in her third pregnancy, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped up her style game, donning vibrant colors and gorgeous gowns—almost always with her signature stilettos. And her wardrobe isn't the only thing she stepped up: The royal seemed to be doing more official engagements than ever before in the second half of her third pregnancy, meaning we had plenty of opportunities to see the expectant star out and about.

On April 23, Middleton welcomed her third child, a baby boy, with Prince William, marking the end of her maternity looks (at least for the time being!). Take a look back at her best maternity style from all three of her pregnancies, including when she was carrying Prince George and Princess Charlotte. You might even see her re-wear an outfit or two.