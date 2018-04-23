Photographic Evidence Kate Middleton Has Stepped Up Her Maternity Style Game

We love following Kate Middleton’s maternity style, not only because she always looks completely polished, but also because she knows exactly what works for her. From lace gowns to statement coats, she's never one to shy away from making a style statement—even when dressing a bump.

From early on in her third pregnancy, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped up her style game, donning vibrant colors and gorgeous gowns—almost always with her signature stilettos. And her wardrobe isn't the only thing she stepped up: The royal seemed to be doing more official engagements than ever before in the second half of her third pregnancy, meaning we had plenty of opportunities to see the expectant star out and about.

On April 23, Middleton welcomed her third child, a baby boy, with Prince William, marking the end of her maternity looks (at least for the time being!). Take a look back at her best maternity style from all three of her pregnancies, including when she was carrying Prince George and Princess Charlotte. You might even see her re-wear an outfit or two.

Color clashing

Who says black and brown can't go together? Kate Middleton proved that the two colors actually make a chic duo by pairing her black Catherine Walker coat with a brown Lock & Co hat. Beige Gianvito Rossi pumps finished off her Easter look.

She wears the pants

The duchess looked beautiful in a floral Hobbs blouse, Goat coat, black jeans, and matching pumps, perhaps taking a few style cues from her future sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.

She's in luck

The biggest color trend of the season looked absolutely stunning on the pregnant royal. That Catherine Walker coat is definitely a must-have, and it looks elegant paired with that sophisticated hat for St. Patrick's Day.

Lace details

Middleton looked radiant in a printed lace dress with a flouty hem, paired with cutout pumps.

Emerald lady

The duchess wore a dark green Jenny Packham gown with a black sash to the 2018 BAFTAs.

Bubbly in blue

Middleton re-wore a blue Seraphine dress with a lace top and A-line skirt ($255; seraphine.com). She paired the maternity dress with black suede pumps.

Hockey champ

Middleton rocked Sorel boots ($130; net-a-porter.com) with a Eugenia Kim beanie ($285; bloomingdales.com), and Burberry coat ($3,495; net-a-porter.com) during a game of hockey with Prince William.

Shades of blue

During a somber memorial for the victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, the Duchess of Cambridge tested out one of the biggest trends: wearing one color head to toe. She chose a navy Carolina Herrera coat and paired it with matching gloves, hat, clutch, shoes, and earrings.

Pop of neon

Just because it's cold outside, doesn't mean you can't shine bright. Middleton showed us how it's done wearing a hot pink Mulberry coat with all black accents—like her cozy tights, soft gloves, small clutch, and comfortable pumps.

Perfect in plaid

The mom-to-be stayed true to her timeless style, wearing a classic houndstooth coat paired with black stockings, pumps, and clutch.

Polka-dot princess

Middleton stepped out on a cool London morning wearing an elegant Kate Spade dress that hadn't even dropped in stores yet. The long-sleeve design is perfect for keeping arms warm and the burgundy lines add a subtle pop of color that matches her Gianvito Rossi pumps.

Princess Elsa vibes

Middleton is a huge fan of Jenny Packham, and we can see why. The elegant designs always look amazing on the Duchess of Cambridge, especially this sparkly light blue creation.

Pink Lady

The Duchess of Cambridge showed off her glow in a lovely bright pink coat and black pumps as she toured the Stephen Lawrence Centre in London for her final public appearance before baby No. 2.

Pretty in Polka Dots

For a visit to the Brookhill Children’s Centre in London, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a $63 polka-dot ASOS maternity skater dress paired with black court heels and a clutch.

Touch of Green

On St. Patrick's Day, the duchess adorned her brown Catherine Walker coat with an oversize sprig of shamrocks. She completed her look with a Lock & Company hat, suede pumps, chic gloves, and a matching clutch.

Head-to-Toe Navy Blue

For a commemoration service at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Middleton chose a fluted coat by Beulah London that she paired with all-navy accessories.

Snow White

Middleton stopped by the Downton Abbey set at Ealing Studios in West London while wearing a cream Jojo Maman Bebe coat and black pumps. 

Stylish Spots

Duchess Kate looked stunning for an appearance at a gallery on England’s South Coast in a Dalmatian-print coat by Hobbs, which she first wore while pregnant with Prince George.
Pretty in Pink

Middleton recycled her Alexander McQueen pale pink coat, pairing it with a coordinating fascinator, clutch, and pumps, to celebrate Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey in London. 

Bold Floral

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in London for The Goring Hotel's 105th anniversary celebration wearing a vibrant Erdem floral frock and navy accessories.

Classic Blue

During a visit to Cape Hill Children's Centre in Smethwick, England, Middleton opted for a crisp cornflower blue wool coat.

Flirty in Floral

Once inside Cape Hill Children's Centre, the Duchess removed her coat to reveal a floral print maternity dress by Seraphine that highlighted her growing bump.

Winter White

Middleton wore a crisp Gilles coat by Max Mara for a sailing event in Portsmouth, U.K.

Brilliant in Blue

For a trip to the Kensington Aldridge Academy, the Duchess donned a soft blue cashmere blend wool coat over a draped floral maternity frock both by Seraphine.
Belted Shirt Dress

For an outing in London, Kate highlighted her pregnant figure in a chocolate brown Hobbs silk jacquard shirt dress that featured an embossed animal print and belted bow tied around her waist. The Duchess of Cambridge completed her look with tights, simple suede pumps, and a box clutch.
Sleek Shift

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Barlby Primary School in a navy Madderson London shift dress featuring pink, cream, and navy tweed hems and matching pockets.
Tan Tweed

The Duchess of Cambridge attended Christmas Day Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, with Prince William and donned a tweed calf-length coat, dark tights, and a hat and pumps in matching brown.
Royal Recycler

So nice that she wore it not twice, but thrice! the Duchess of Cambridge chose an off-the-shoulder ink blue silk tulle frock with a black velvet belt by British designer Jenny Packham to attend the St. Andrews 600th Anniversary Dinner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Kate first wore the gown back in 2013, and she later resurfaced it for her first public appearance of 2014.

Back in Black

At the Creativity is GREAT event in NYC, the Duchess removed her bright pink Mulberry coat to reveal an elegant turtleneck dress by Seraphine that she paired with her signature suede Stuart Weitzman pumps and box clutch.

Pretty in Pink

For a trip to New York's September 11 Memorial, the Duchess donned a bright pink Mulberry coat accented with chic black accessories.
Well Played

Middleton opted for a casual-chic ensemble to attend a Brooklyn Nets basketball game where she met Beyoncé and Jay Z. The Duchess sported a tweed Tory Burch coat, skinny black jeans, and black pumps.

Back in Black

Middleton made her way into the Northside Center for Child Development in the Big Apple dressed in head-to-toe black, including a fashionable wool swing coat by Goat that featured contrast nude trim and gold buttons.
Sheer Style

The Duchess debuted her second New York City outfit, a stunning black lace cocktail dress with sheer sleeves that she paired with black pumps and a black clutch.
Big Apple Bound

In December 2014, the Duke and Duchess landed in New York for their highly anticipated first trip to the Big Apple. Kate glowed as they arrived at the Carlyle Hotel in an eggplant-colored Seraphine maternity coat paired with black tights, booties, gloves, and a clutch.
Lady in Red

For a charity event in Norwich, England, the Duchess opted for a tomato red frock by Katherine Hooker, black accessories, and a voluminous ponytail.
Polka Time

The Duchess of Cambridge showed off a hint of a baby bump in a black Hobbs peplum top and blue silk Jenny Packham skirt at the Place2Be Wellbeing in Schools Awards in London.

Bump in Black

Not showing the slightest hint of her new pregnancy, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a stunning black lace Diane von Furstenberg gown paired with a beaded black clutch, jewel-encrusted earrings, and a chic chignon for the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium.

Keeping It Tight

MIddleton attended a SportsAid workshop dressed in a sharp fit and flare Goat frock, black Stuart Weitzman knee-high boots (worn over tights), and a matching clutch.

Hats Off!

For the Remembrance Sunday Service in London, the princess paired her Alexnder McQueen flared wool coatdress with a matching Jane Corbett hat, delicate jewels, and a festive poppy pin.

Pretty in Powder Blue

On a visit to Pembroke Refinery in Wales, the princess wore a double-breasted wool coat by English designer Matthew Williamson.
Going Nude

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the Action on Addiction Autumn Gala in London in a black Temperley London frock accessorized with black pumps, a black sequined clutch, simple drop earrings, and her signature blowout.

Those Legs!

Duchess Kate looked gorgeous at her second appearance since announcing she's expecting. Middleton wore a sexy ice blue Jenny Packham gown that featured three-quarter length sleeves, a ruched bodice, and a thigh-high slit. She accessorized with cream ankle strap heels and a cream clutch.

Maternity Style Go-Round!

The Duchess accessorized her gray Alexander McQueen coatdress with a Jane Taylor hat, a black Jenny PackhamPackham clutch, and black pumps for her first official engagement (welcoming President of Singapore Tony Tan Keng Yam and his wife, Mary, to London) since announcing her second pregnancy.

Peach Perfect

While at an event in London in April, Middleton put a peach coat by Tara Jarmon over a nude dress made by her personal dressmaker.
Baby Boy Blue

Could Middleton's pale blue Emilia Wickstead dress be sign that a royal prince is on the way? Only the Duke and Duchess know for sure!
Multitasking Maternity Wear

Thanks to her svelte shape, Middleton was able to make this fitted shift by Erdem work as a maternity dress.
The Bump Shows Up!

The Duchess' bump finally debuts in this mint green Mulberry coat for a parade in London in April.
Lady in Red

The princess turned heads in the U.K. in this red coat by Armani.
Mad for Plaid

Middleton fittingly wore this topper by Moloh while on a trip to Scotland in April.
Cool and Casual

The pregnant princess looked casual yet put together on a chilly March day in this Barbour coat and Le Chameau rainboots.
Black Beauty

During a March event with husband Prince William in Saunderton, Buckinghamshire, Middleton opted for the slimming effect of all all-black Topshop dress.

White Out

The princess later topped the dress with this white Goat coat.
Navy Gazing

Looking anything but blue while pregnant, Middleton donned this navy number from Malene Birger for a visit to the Baker Street tube station to mark the 150th anniversary of the London Underground.

The Belt Way

The princess put on this chocolate-brown belted Hobbs coat for a visit to Grimsby, Yorkshire, Britain in March 2013. She wore the same coat on Valentine's Day the year before.
Lucky Lady

In March, Middleton handed out shamrocks to the Irish Guards in the same emerald Emilia Wickstead coat she wore to the 2012 ceremony.

That’s a Wrap

In February 2013, Middleton waved to fans in London in a black-and-white Max Mara Studio wrap dress.

Seeing Green

In her first public appearance since her hospital stay, Middleton had on-lookers wondering, "Where is the royal bump?" in this forest green Alexander McQueen gown she wore to the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards in London in December 2012.

Emerald Evening

Middleton, who had to announce her pregnancy early due to a hospitalization for extreme morning sickness, wowed the crowd-who didn't yet know she was expecting-in an emerald Mulberry dress while at an event at London's Natural History Museum in November 2012.

