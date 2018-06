2 of 8 Royal Press Europe/startraksphoto

April 4, 2013

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge accompanied her husband, Prince William, to Glasgow, Scotland where the pair visited the Emirates Arena, the venue for the 2014 Commonwealth Games, and she donned another fabulous coat to keep her baby bump warm and toasty against the early spring chill! For the occasion Kate chose a navy and gray plaid flared wool topper created by British designer Caroline Smiley of Moloh, which she paired with knee-high boots by Aquatalia.