9 Times Julianne Moore's Daughter Liv Looked Just Like Her

Olivia Bahou
Sep 07, 2017 @ 10:30 am

If Julianne Moore ever needs an actress to play her younger self, she may want to convince her daughter, 15-year-old Liv Freundlich, to head into show biz: The teen is a dead-ringer for her famous mom.

Between her vibrant red hair, almond-shaped eyes, and wide smile, Liv is totally her mother's doppelgänger—just a few years younger. She's even followed in her mom's footsteps, starring as a J.Crew model in a fashion show in February.

VIDEO: Julianne Moore and Molly Ringwald's Daughters Modeled for J.Crew at NYFW

But Moore isn't worried about her little girl staying grounded. "She is a wonderful student and a really great girl and an interested person," she told People earlier this year. "When she was really little, she said, 'You know mommy, some people get really scared when they watch movies but I don’t because I know that they’ve made everything up.' She always understood the concept of illusion and I think she understands that with fashion as well."

As we wait to see where Liv's career path takes her, keep scrolling for nine times she looked just like her famous mom.

When they twinned at a basketball game.

They even have the same cheering style!

When they made LBDs look groundbreaking.

How is Liv already taller than her mom?!

When she was a total momma's girl.

That shoulder lean is so cute.

When their soft smiles looked identical.

It doesn't hurt that they're wearing the same lip gloss.

When Liv could totally pass as her mom's younger self.

If Moore needs an actress to play herself as a teen, she knows who to call.

When their hair was the exact same shade of red.

And Liv had no qualms about pairing it with an orange top.

When they cleaned up nicely.

Both Liv and Julianne know how to work a red carpet.

When they dared to match in red.

Who says redheads can't wear this fiery hue?

When they made us see double.

Moore has a doppelgänger in her little girl.

