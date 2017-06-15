Julia Stiles and Her Baby Bump Continue Their Red Carpet Style Streak

It seems Julia Stiles has already figured out her red carpet maternity style weapon: the maxidress.

On Tuesday after the pregnant star wore a stunning floor-length white-and-gray dress to officially debut her bump on a red carpet, we couldn't help but notice how the expectant beauty had chosen yet another ground-grazing gown to bring a major dose of star-spangled glamour to the City of Lights the following evening.

The 36-year-old, who is busy promoting her new TV drama Riviera, turned heads at Paris's Ulysses Biarritz on Wednesday night as she showed off her expectant figure with a hint of sparkle and shine.

Best Image / BACKGRID

Tenderly cradling her barely there bump, the mom-to-be was all smiles as she posed in a sultry tiered black maxidress, with a plunging halter neckline and delicate straps, that was embellished with a scattering of gold stars and ruffles.

A matching delicate gold drop pendant that had a row of linked gold stars provided the perfect finishing touch to her other-worldly ensemble. And the actress opted to emphasize her lit-from-within glow by sporting her trademark smoky eyes and pinning her blonde locks back from her face into an elegant updo.

Très chic!