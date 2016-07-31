John Legend Shows Why Baby Luna's Pineapple Onesie Is the Cutest Summer Outfit Around

Pineapples are arguably the hottest Instagram accessory of the summer, and while the fruit is having its moment in the spotlight, so is John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna. Our favorite little model was working her best angles on her dad's Instagram yesterday, and her cuteness level is off the charts in her tropical getup.

We really want to know where Luna gets her clothes—do they come in adult sizes, too? In Legend's pic, Luna is wearing a light blue onesie that's decorated with pineapples, including a pineapple-shaped button! The ensemble buttons down the front and has the sweetest frilly details. The little lady looks precious—per usual—and her dad appropriately captioned the image with several pineapple emojis.

Luna and her parents are currently in the midst of a European getaway—a few days ago, the couple posted pictures from St. Tropez. In her shot, Teigen is carrying Luna while wearing a white tank, yellow bottoms, and big sunglasses to cover her face. In Legend's picture from the same day, he's cuddling up with Luna while wearing a straw hat and sunglasses.

👶🏽💕🛳 A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 27, 2016 at 5:00am PDT

St Tropez A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jul 26, 2016 at 3:15am PDT

The whole family's outfits have been on point throughout their European vacation, and we can't wait to see what cute getups Luna wears next!

