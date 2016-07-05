Jessica Alba Wraps Up July 4th Weekend with a Sweet Family Snap

Jessica Alba's Fourth of July weekend celebration was all about family fun. As she headed to the beach to celebrate Independence Day, InStyle's July covergirl gave fans a glimpse into her holiday festivities.

In one sweet photo, her daughters Honor, 8, and Haven, 4, stand on the shore in their bathing suits and look out into the ocean, with a picturesque view in the foreground. "Weekend vibes," the Honest Company co-founder captioned the shot.

Weekend vibes 🏖 A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 2, 2016 at 7:23pm PDT

Alba went on to share a Snapchat clip of her daughters hitting splits and cartwheels on the shore as well, and included a couple of snaps of her dad, Mark Alba, snoring in a comfy armchair once they made their way inside. "We should wake him up," the actress says with a giggle as she lounges next to her husband, Cash Warren.

Before the holiday came to an end, Jessica made sure to commemorate their family bonding time with a photo of herself posing with her pop and her girls. "Had an awesome weekend w the fam bam #happy4thofjuly we #bbq n watched fireworks w my papasito @markdalba photo cred @cash_warren," she captioned the photo. In it, Jessica rocks a bandana tied around her head, along with a casual top and jeans. Meanwhile, Honor snuggles up beside her, while Mark holds a smiley Haven in his arms.

Had an awesome weekend w the fam bam #happy4thofjuly we #bbq🍖 n watched fireworks w my papasito @markdalba photo cred @cash_warren A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 4, 2016 at 9:41pm PDT

Talk about a picture-perfect holiday celebration.