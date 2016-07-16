Jessica Alba Is Giving Us Major Family Vacation Goals

Jessica Alba spent some quality family time in the summer sun as she vacationed with her two daughters and husband Cash Warren yesterday. The beautiful foursome enjoyed a fun beachside getaway with plenty of pool time. The Honest Company co-founder took to social media to capture some of the day's highlights, sharing videos and sweet photos of her family.

Among the vacation snaps we see Alba's adorable daughters, 5-year-old Haven and 8-year-old Honor, hanging out in the pool with a group of kids. Later, Haven snacks on watermelon while the sun sets behind her and tiki torches and palm trees are seen along a stretch of beach, accompanied by the fitting caption, "That Vacay life." Alba films a selfie lying out in the sun and staying hydrated with coconut water before swapping out her bikini for an evening look, wearing dangling earrings and a one-shoulder top while she enjoys a fruity drink.

In the sweetest snap, the proud mom cools off in a shaded cabana with Haven in her lap and Honor by her side. The fresh faced beauty wears a straw hat and beach cover-up as she sits with her arms around her smiling children. "My love," she writes on the photo, decorating the beautiful shot with the revolving hearts emoji and a happy rainbow.

Dad smooches -So grateful for my family 💗💙💗 A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 15, 2016 at 5:59pm PDT

The 35-year-old shared another winning family vacation pic on Instagram. "Dad smooches," Alba writes of the photo where Warren is seen squeezed between his two daughters who are planting kisses on his cheeks. "So grateful for my family," she continues, following the caption with a trio of heart emojis in pink and blue. Talk about taking family vacation goals to a whole new level.

