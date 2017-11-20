Jessica Alba's Chicest Maternity Looks

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Isabel Jones
Nov 20, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

Jessica Alba’s no stranger to pregnancy.

The actress and Honest Company co-founder announced in mid-July that she and her husband Cash Warren were expecting their third child—a statement made with the help of her daughters, Honor and Haven.

@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Alba’s maternity game is, if not flawless, as close to it as you can get. In the short month since the 36-year-old’s pregnancy news broke, she’s been slaying her baby-bearing style like a true pro (read: with many tasteful maxidresses).

We can’t wait to see what the star wears next.

Scroll down below to see (and shop!) Alba’s best maternity looks to date.

1 of 21 T.Maidana / Splash News

November 27, 2017

For a business meeting in Beverly Hills, Alba wore a blue-gray mid-calf-length sleeveless dress under a cozy maroon knit duster. Gray socks peeked out from her black lace-up platform booties and she carried a black crossbody bag and accessorized with hoop earrings.

2 of 21 GAMR / BACKGRID

November 25, 2017

Alba wore a tight-fitting pink dress while shopping on Beverly Hills’ Rodeo Drive with a friend. She paired the sheath with a pink and white striped duster and crossed a personalized pink Madewell crossbody bag ($128; madewell.com) over her chest. The soon-to-be mom of three went casual in a pair of white slip-on sneakers (shop a similar pair here) and accessorized with a pair of brown shades and drop earrings.

3 of 21 Donato Sardella/Getty Images

November 18, 2017

A very pregnant Jessica Alba arrived at an event hosted by Nordstrom and the Honest Company in a ribbed form-fitting white maxidress, an eye-catching floral kimono, and patent leather platform sandals (shop a similar look here). 

4 of 21 Stoianov / BACKGRID

October 3, 2017

Alba wore the comfiest looking white sneakers (similar here) while arriving at her office for an early morning meeting in California. The actress and businesswoman wore a tight black dress with a matching duster and glasses. 

5 of 21 Gotham/GC Images

September 26, 2017

Alba showed off her baby bump in a navy Diane von Furstenberg dress with side panels in a lighter shade, creating a slimming illusion ($398; shoptilden.com). The frock is also available (and on sale!) in gray for $159 at Saks. The expectant star paired the dress with a matching duster coat, blue Furla cross-body ($298; shopbop.com), and blue platform sandals.

6 of 21 WENN.com

September 25, 2017

The expectant businesswoman arrived at LAX in a smart yet casual ensemble, pairing her go to slip-on sneaks ($225; bloomingdales.com) with olive green capris, a black tee, navy trench coat, and a matching Furla cross-body ($298; shopbop.com). Alba accessorized with a set of chic frames and a spoke-bearing necklace. 

7 of 21 JB Lacroix/ WireImage

September 21, 2017

Alba arrived at the L.A. premiere of SPF-18 in a rose-colored fur coat, a ribbed LBD, black tights, and Saint Laurent leather platform sandals ($895; luisaviaroma.com). The expectant mom accessorized with a classic quilted handbag and oversize glasses. 

8 of 21 Raymond Hall/Getty

September 10, 2017

Alba hid her bump during NYFW in an all-black ensemble, breaking up the hue with a bright blue crossbody and white sneakers.

9 of 21 Brian Ach/Getty

September 9, 2017

The pregnant star dared to wear white after Labor Day in a polka-dot maxi for Rebecca Minkoff's fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

10 of 21 Raymond Hall/Getty

September 8, 2017

Alba put a casual spin on workwear in a plaid coat, white blouse, navy cigarette pants, and white slip-ons while out in SoHo.

11 of 21 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

September 5, 2017

The mom-to-be cradled her bump in an off-the-shoulder maxidress at Rachel Zoe's SS18 Presentation in West Hollywood, Calif.

12 of 21 starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

August 30, 2017

Alba strut through LAX in an all-black ensemble, accessorizing with a white floral duster and studded slides.

13 of 21 RTimages/Splash News

September 7, 2017

The expectant mom stepped out for NYFW on Thursday in a plunging black Creatures of Comfort dress topped with a long black coat and velvet green platform heels. Her hair, though, is what really had us talking: The star's shiny curls gave new meaning to "pregnancy glow."

14 of 21 GEVA / Max Lopes / BACKGRID

August 28, 2017

The expectant mom hit the streets of L.A. in a breezy and affordable Seraphine boho maxidress ($115; seraphine.com) that she styled with a mid-sleeve cover-up, espadrille-like wedges, and statement-making accessories. 

15 of 21 BG008/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

August 20, 2017

Alba disguised her baby bump in a wide-leg cropped denim jumpsuit (shop a similar look here), layering the look with a gray tank and matching cardigan. The Honest co-founder gave her ensemble some characteristic flair with a blush-hued cross-body bag and pink platform sneakers (shop a similar look here), topping the look off with a pair of round Elie Saab sunglasses ($982; farfetch.com) and oversize gold hoop earrings.

16 of 21 Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

August 16, 2017

Alba and husband Cash Warren stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening for a wildly chic weekday date night. The Honest co-founder stunned in a floral yellow kimono from Topshop, a black maxidress, and a pair of strappy platform Saint Laurent sandals ($905; farfetch.com).

17 of 21 jessicaalba/instagram

August 8, 2017

The actress showed off her bump alongside the Honest Company's PR director Jen Kroog Rosenberg in a glam pale blue off-the-shoulder maxidress. 

18 of 21 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

August 5, 2017

Alba showcased her burgeoning bump in a smocked off-the-shoulder dress from The Great ($450; fwrd.com) and a pair of suede booties during an event in East Hampton. The fresh-faced businesswoman accessorized with a set of oversize gold hoops. 

19 of 21 Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU/Getty

August 4, 2017

The stylish mother of two (almost three!) appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a ruffled Zimmerman wrap dress ($895; saksfifthavenue.com) and thigh-high leather boots.

20 of 21 Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto/Getty

August 3, 2017

Alba looked HONESTly amazing when she stepped out in N.Y.C. wearing a plunging black maxidress, Vince platform sneakers ($225; saksfifthavenue.com), and a white duster. 

21 of 21 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

July 26, 2017

The Honey star hid her baby bump in an oversize striped shirt from The Great ($295; shopbop.com), which she paired with dark-wash skinny jeans, a tiny black saddle bag, and an enviable set of red suede platform sandals (shop a similar look here). 

