Jessica Alba's Chicest Maternity Looks

Jessica Alba’s no stranger to pregnancy.

The actress and Honest Company co-founder announced in mid-July that she and her husband Cash Warren were expecting their third child—a statement made with the help of her daughters, Honor and Haven.

@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 17, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

Alba’s maternity game is, if not flawless, as close to it as you can get. In the short month since the 36-year-old’s pregnancy news broke, she’s been slaying her baby-bearing style like a true pro (read: with many tasteful maxidresses).

We can’t wait to see what the star wears next.

Scroll down below to see (and shop!) Alba’s best maternity looks to date.