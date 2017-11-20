Jessica Alba's Chicest Maternity Looks

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Jessica Alba’s no stranger to pregnancy.
The actress and Honest Company co-founder announced in mid-July that she and her husband Cash Warren were expecting their third child—a statement made with the help of her daughters, Honor and Haven.
Alba’s maternity game is, if not flawless, as close to it as you can get. In the short month since the 36-year-old’s pregnancy news broke, she’s been slaying her baby-bearing style like a true pro (read: with many tasteful maxidresses).
We can’t wait to see what the star wears next.
VIDEO: Jessica Alba's First Job
Scroll down below to see (and shop!) Alba’s best maternity looks to date.
