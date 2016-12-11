Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's Twins Look Just Like Their Parents!

Many kids resemble their parents a little bit, but Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's children look just like them! The two singers are proud parents of 8-year-old twins Emme and Max, and the kids are total mini-mes of their famous mom and dad in this latest picture.

Lopez shared the sweet image on her Instagram over the weekend. In the pic, the twins are lounging backstage at their mom's Las Vegas show, looking too cool in their stylish outfits. Emme is wearing a black fur jacket with black pants, and her boots are black with a gold toe. Max, on the other hand, is rocking a black button-down shirt and distressed black jeans as he throws up peace signs for the camera.

J.Lo gushed over her babies in the caption, writing, "They wanted to come support mama on her first show back in Vegas!! #ALLIHAVE #weinthistogether #mylilcoconuts #styleon1000."

We can totally see Lopez wearing the same jacket as her daughter! The mother-daughter duo have a history of cute twinning moments—like this one where they're rocking the same Snapchat filter. Isn't the resemblance uncanny?

