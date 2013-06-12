Jaime King Says No To Big, Baggy Maternity Style

When it comes to looking good while pregnant, Jaime King nails it. Ever since the Hart of Dixie star announced that she and husband director Kyle Newman they were expecting in May, she has incorporated her love of colors and prints into her maternity looks. “I’m changing my point of view of what dressing while pregnant means,” the actress told InStyle.com at the launch of Vidal Sassoon’s “Show Your Genius” contest in New York. “A lot of women immediately go to big, baggy things and loose dresses. I think people are afraid—at least I was in the beginning—to maintain my sense of style while being pregnant.” So King embraced her changing body and updated her look. “For me, it’s about wearing things that are structured, but at the same time they are loose fitting, so you have both of those elements going on. I like when it is comfortable but there is some element of edge to it.” Click to see how she’s balancing comfort and glam with a growing belly.

