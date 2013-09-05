Gwen Stefani Is Pregnant! If It’s a Girl, 8 Looks To Shop To Mirror Mom's Fabulous Style

Neil P. Mockford/FilmMagic, Courtesy Photo (2)
Josephine Cusumano
Sep 05, 2013 @ 3:00 pm

It's going to be a family of five for Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale! The No Doubt singer has always wanted to grow her family and with the band's recently released album, Push and Shove (the first one in ten years) out in 2012, the timing seems to be perfect. "Obviously I'm in a race to have another, but I don't want to do it while on tour," Stefani told InStyle back in 2007. "And I want to do another No Doubt record. But I can't wait to get pregnant again. It's so fun and consuming and romantic." The 43-year old and her 47-year old husband already have two sons Kingston, 7 and Zuma, 4, so we're hoping it's a girl this time, just think of how stylish she would be! The cool, rocker family could definitely use another girl, and just in case, we've picked out eight outfits that Gwen could dress her (fingers crossed!) baby girl in. Congrats to the family!

1 of 8 Courtesy Photo

J.Crew Collection Baby One-Piece

There’s nothing more rocker than this one-piece with a cool skull and halo design, plus it’s made from Italian cashmere ($178 at jcrew.com).
2 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Gap Bow Print Twill Dress

Just like Mom, she can stand out in this neon twill cotton dress decorated with little bow prints ($21 at gap.com).
3 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Gap Bear Footed One-Piece

If Gwen goes on tour with No Doubt, life on the road will be hectic, but not if she is dressed in this 100% organic cotton one-piece ($32 at gap.com).
4 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Mini Boden Appliqué Play Dress

This quirky dress with a bunny face design would fit in well with the family's eccentric wardrobe ($30 at nordstrom.com).
5 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Harajuku Mini for Target Two-Piece Set

She could dress like Mom with Gwen’s Harajuku baby collection! This two-piece sweat outfit features playful bear ears and heart shaped knee patches ($25 at target.com).
6 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Baby Petit Bateau Tutu Dress

Earning her stripes with two older brothers might be tough, but not with this cotton tutu dress ($86 at jcrew.com).
7 of 8 Courtesy Photo

La Petite Luce Ninon Top and Chloé Leggings

This cute top with bow detailing would add a little flair to her baby wardrobe ($77 for the top and $32 for the leggings at littlevida.com).
8 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Monnalisa Sleeveless Printed Dress

Gwen loves bold patterns and this printed dress would be the perfect pick for mother and daughter matching ($154 at melijoe.com).

