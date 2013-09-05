Gwen Stefani Is Pregnant! If It’s a Girl, 8 Looks To Shop To Mirror Mom's Fabulous Style

It's going to be a family of five for Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale! The No Doubt singer has always wanted to grow her family and with the band's recently released album, Push and Shove (the first one in ten years) out in 2012, the timing seems to be perfect. "Obviously I'm in a race to have another, but I don't want to do it while on tour," Stefani told InStyle back in 2007. "And I want to do another No Doubt record. But I can't wait to get pregnant again. It's so fun and consuming and romantic." The 43-year old and her 47-year old husband already have two sons Kingston, 7 and Zuma, 4, so we're hoping it's a girl this time, just think of how stylish she would be! The cool, rocker family could definitely use another girl, and just in case, we've picked out eight outfits that Gwen could dress her (fingers crossed!) baby girl in. Congrats to the family!

