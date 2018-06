Stylist Estee Stanley, who works with Lea Michele, Jessica Biel and Ashley Olsen, knows a lot about dressing a baby bump-she just had her second child. "It doesn’t matter if you decide to wear skin-tight clothes to show off your stomach or hide it with flowy tops," she said. "You should stay true to whatever style you usually wear." Here she gives 5 more tips on how to look stylish during the next nine months.



Stick With What You Like

Just because your body is changing doesn't mean you need to transform your wardrobe. "Look at Gisele amp#91;Bundchenamp#93; when she was pregnant," Stanley said. "She made it look carefree. She wore her normal clothing-she was always in jeans, a motorcycle jacket and boots."